Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Go Holiday Shopping With Kids Dimitri, 8, & Wyatt, 6: Photos
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are parenting champs! The gorgeous Hollywood couple stepped out in Los Angeles for some last-minute holiday shopping on Saturday, Dec. 17, and brought along their adorable daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, to share in the adventure. The Just Married star, 45, bundled up in a hoodie and winter cap a tee and jeans as he carried Dmitri, while the Black Swan actress, 39, rocked a red puffer jacket while holding Wyatt’s hand.
Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos
Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!
ETOnline.com
Ben Affleck Grabs the Mic at Star-Studded Holiday Party With Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kicked off the holidays with a star-studded celebration. The couple threw a huge party at their Hollywood home Saturday, which saw everyone from Kim Kardashian to Doja Cat, Eric André, Billie Eilish and more in attendance. Partygoers shared snaps from their evening at the...
Jason Momoa Looked as Hot as Ever Delivering a Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may have split up, but family is still their No. 1 priority if Momoa's recent spotting is any indication. Momoa, who shares two children — Lola and Nakoa-Wolf — with Bonet, was photographed packing up a Christmas tree in his truck and driving it to Bonet's Miami, CA, residence on Monday, Dec. 19. While Monet is not clothed in a Hawaiian malo like in his viral November "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance, he still looks as fit and hunky as ever in just a T-shirt and jeans.
People are scared of Kris Jenner's new Christmas decorations of herself
Kris Jenner’s Instagram followers have been left ‘scared’ after she showed off her new Christmas decorations designed to look like herself. In a post on Instagram, the 67-year-old momager revealed her custom-made decorations, which show a mini Kris dressed as Santa about to pop down a chimney.
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Celebrate the Holidays With Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas Party: Photos
Partying with Paris! Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner celebrated Christmastime in style alongside their longtime family friends Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton and Kathy Hilton. “My mom always throws the most iconic parties. 👑🥰,” the Simple Life alum, 41, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 18, alongside a carousel of photos from Kathy’s holiday event. “Loved […]
iheart.com
Ashley Graham Trending As Former Miss NJ Bashes Her And 'Fat Positivity'
This is a weird one. Former Miss New Jersey Sameera Khan came after Ashley Graham on Twitter last night with a tweet using pics of her to illustrate the statement "The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand." She got a lot of pushback on that (and all the attention she was looking for most likely) and doubled down, saying that she was dressed like "a (fat) wh*re" in the photos, calling it nasty, and questioning why a mother of three would be out in public in that outfit. Definitely not cool, but everyone is entitled to their opinion I suppose.
Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas's Whirlwind Romance in Pictures
Rumer Willis is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, and their love story is music to our ears. The 34-year-old actor shared the exciting baby news on Instagram on Dec. 20, after confirming her relationship with Thomas in a joint post the month prior. She captioned the...
Chrissy Teigen Bares Bump As She, John Legend & Kids All Rock ‘ Ugly’ Christmas Sweaters: Photos
Chrissy Teigen has been showcasing her holiday spirit for quite some time now and it looked like she may have topped herself with a new, hilarious family photo. The supermodel/cookbook author took to her Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 17 to share a snap of herself, her husband John Legend and their two kids, daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, as they donned ugly holiday sweaters for a cute snap that Chrissy captioned with Christmas trees and heart emojis.
Hailey Bieber Rocks Crop Top & Jeans Holding Hands With Justin After He Has H&M Merch Pulled: Photos
Just another glam day! Hailey Bieber, 26, was seen looking flawless, as per usual, as she stepped out with her popstar hubby Justin Bieber, 28, on Thursday, December 22 for a little last minute holiday shopping after Justin’s spat with H&M. In photos, the Victoria’s Secret model rocked a pair of baggy light blue jeans paired with a black crop top as she held hands with the “Yummy” singer. She wore a cozy tan overcoat over the top, accessorizing with black shoes, a black belt, and a pair of chic shades. A pair of gold earrings, deep mauve lipstick, and coordinating tan handbag perfected the overall look.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Go Shopping With Her 3 Sons Days Before Christmas: Photos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took the actress’ three kids shopping in Malibu on Dec. 21. The couple, who got engaged in Jan. 2022, were joined by Megan’s boys, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, on the outing. Megan rocked a puffy jacket and bucket hat and was photographed trying to keep the kids under control as photographers snapped some photos. Meanwhile, MGK wore baggy shorts over his pants, along with a puffer jacket and combat boots. He carried several shopping bags in one hand. Megan’s mother was also with the group on their winter outing.
Leonardo DiCaprio grabs dinner with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas
Old habits die hard. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted getting dinner with actress Victoria Lamas — who is 25 years his junior — in Hollywood on Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and model, 23, were spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday. DiCaprio appeared to be having a good time with the “Talk Later” actress as he was seen laughing with her while driving away. Lamas looked effortlessly chic in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black pants and a black leather jacket. She styled her hair in...
Jenna Ortega Reveals the Line on "Wednesday" She Refused to Say: "I Was Blown Away"
Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix's "Wednesday," expertly embodying the character in all her gothic glory. The show has been a massive success by all accounts, becoming Netflix's second-most-streamed debut show after "Stranger Things" season four, largely thanks to Ortega's performance. But according to Ortega, some of Wednesday's lines weren't originally up to her standards.
Brad Pitt Celebrated His Birthday with Ines de Ramon — See the Pics!
Over the weekend, Brad Pitt spent his 59th birthday with rumored girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Hollywood. In photos obtained by People magazine, the two were photographed getting out of the same car after arriving at Pace restaurant. After stepping out of a Tesla, Pitt and Ramon were seen sharing...
Naomi Ackie Looks Like Whitney Houston in "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," but Is She Singing?
The star-studded cast of Kasi Lemmons's new flick "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" includes Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, and Stanley Tucci taking on the roles of the iconic Whitney Houston and influential individuals in her life. Ackie is playing Houston herself, and she does a tremendous job at it. Not only do the two look strikingly alike, Ackie captures many of Houston's mannerisms while portraying her strength, her struggle, and, above all, her ability to change the game of music forever. With such comparable looks comes the question of whether the voice comes along too. Though Ackie makes the perfect person to pick up the role of Houston, is she actually belting out the songs featured in the movie? The short answer is no.
Dakota Johnson Debuts Blonde Hair for New Movie Role
Watch: Why Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Protect Their Romance. Dakota Johnson is now fifty shades of blonde. The actress, known for her signature brunette locks, was spotted on the set of her latest film on Dec. 20 with a brand-new platinum-blonde bob, complete with blunt bangs. Her new movie, Daddio—of which, according to IMDB, Sean Penn is also set to co-star—is currently being filmed in New Jersey.
WATCH: Robin Williams Helps Stoned Jack Nicholson Accept Award In 2003
In the early 2000s, Hollywood had fewer checks, and few things were considered to be inappropriate. Actors leveraged this to exhibit a lot of infamous behavior. This decadence influenced the awkward event that occurred at the 8th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in 2003. Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day-Lewis jointly...
Bella Hadid Debuts New Honey Blonde Hair Transformation
Watch: Bella Hadid Has Dress SPRAY-PAINTED ON During Runway Show. Bella Hadid is officially in her blonde era. The supermodel surprised her fans on Dec. 18, unveiling a drastic hair transformation on Instagram Stories. Instead of waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style of dark brunette strands, Bella showcased her new honey-blonde look.
Doja Cat Nails ‘Wednesdaycore’ With Sheer Cut-Out Dress in New Instagram Selfies
Doja Cat is known for taking risks in both her music and her fashion, and she definitely proved the latter in new selfies on Instagram. The "Say So" singer posted a bunch of photos to her social media account with the short caption, "🐶," that had fans in awe.
15 Photos of a Free-Spirited Young Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda has never been a wallflower. In addition to carving out stellar careers in film and fitness, she’s spent much of her life actively fighting for the rights of others, using her platform and privilege to be a voice for people without one. Her activism has resulted in her being arrested several times—including as recently as 2019, while participating in climate change protests in Washington, D.C.
POPSUGAR
