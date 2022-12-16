Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press updateAugusta, GA
Related
WJBF.com
Rev Karlton L. Howard
Rev. Karlton Howard named projected winner for Georgia …. Mayor-elect Johnson is sworn in, vows to cleanup …. Augusta new mayor didn't wait until the first of the year taking the oath of office as the city's new mayor. Augusta natives carve their way to Disney+ using …. Most people...
WJBF.com
Rev. Karlton Howard named projected winner for Georgia House District 129
Rev. Karlton Howard named projected winner for Georgia …. Mayor-elect Johnson is sworn in, vows to cleanup …. Augusta new mayor didn't wait until the first of the year taking the oath of office as the city's new mayor. Augusta natives carve their way to Disney+ using …. Most people...
WJBF.com
Illnesses to watch out for around the holidays
Rev. Karlton Howard named projected winner for Georgia …. Mayor-elect Johnson is sworn in, vows to cleanup …. Augusta new mayor didn't wait until the first of the year taking the oath of office as the city's new mayor. Augusta natives carve their way to Disney+ using …. Most people...
WJBF.com
Augusta natives carve their way to Disney+ using snow in holiday themed show
Most people can only dream of being part of their favorite show. Well, a few Augusta natives are part of a new, unscripted holiday themed Disney+ show called Best In Snow. Augusta natives carve their way to Disney+ using …. Most people can only dream of being part of their...
WJBF.com
Sleigh bells ring in Christmas at Langley Pond
Sleigh bells were ringing in Aiken during the celebration of Christmas at Langley Pond Park for the first time in a long time. Sleigh bells were ringing in Aiken during the celebration of Christmas at Langley Pond Park for the first time in a long time. Live VIPIR 6 Forecast...
WJBF.com
Ohio Amber Alert issued after twin babies disappear with stolen car
Authorities gave updates on a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon, as only one of two babies abducted in their mother’s car in Columbus has been found. Ohio Amber Alert issued after twin babies disappear …. Authorities gave updates on a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon, as only one of...
WJBF.com
This Christmas, Aiken welcomes back Wreaths Across America
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The people of Aiken came together to honor men and women for their service, this Christmas. “The intent of Wreaths Across America and that intent is three-fold: to remember, to honor and to teach,” Assistant to Director of Army National Guard and Col. Co. District Attorney Bobby Christine said.
WJBF.com
More than 100 reported sextortion victims in Georgia, according to Atlanta FBI
GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of reported sextortion victims is up to 114 in Georgia in 2022. According to authorities, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors over the past year. Law enforcement...
WJBF.com
Wedge of Cold Air Returns…Soggy & Cold Tuesday!
7PM Monday- We had a nice day of sunshine today, but now cloud cover is moving in. There is a warm front along the Gulf Coast bringing widespread rain and storms from Texas to Alabama. We will start to see some rain tonight that will continue on and off Tuesday. There won’t be much rainfall accumulation at all since we have a lot of dry air in place. Showers will be light, and a lot of rain won’t reach the ground.
Comments / 0