7PM Monday- We had a nice day of sunshine today, but now cloud cover is moving in. There is a warm front along the Gulf Coast bringing widespread rain and storms from Texas to Alabama. We will start to see some rain tonight that will continue on and off Tuesday. There won’t be much rainfall accumulation at all since we have a lot of dry air in place. Showers will be light, and a lot of rain won’t reach the ground.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO