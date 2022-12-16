Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters, Purdue set to add Illinois coach as offensive assistant
Ryan Walters, Purdue’s new head coach is expected to add an assistant from Illinois with coach Cory Patterson, per Purdue beat writer Tony Dienhart. Patterson was a Fighting Illini running backs coach and was in his 5th season with the program. Patterson was a former head coach at the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ethan Trent, brother of late Purdue superfan Tyler Trent, flips pledge to Boilermakers
Ethan Trent is a name that might sound familiar to Purdue fans. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound interior offensive lineman is the brother of Boilermaker superfan Tyler Trent, who tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 20 in 2019. Now, the younger Trent is staying close to his Purdue family...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football officially announces pair of coordinators joining Ryan Walters’ staff
Two more positions were filled on Ryan Walters’ staff at Purdue on Tuesday. Purdue football announced that Graham Harrell and Kevin Kane are joining the staff via a press release. Harrell spent this past season with West Virginia as the Mountaineers’ OC and will be taking up the same...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football earns Early Signing Day pledge from 2023 DL out of Kentucky
Purdue football secured an Early Signing Day commitment from defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless on Wednesday. Harkless is a 3-star DL out of Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, KY. Harkless tweeted out a video of his signing ceremony, revealing a Purdue shirt underneath his sweatshirt. Harkless captioned the tweet “1000% committed.” Harkless signed his letter of intent.
saturdaytradition.com
Early Signing Day primer: What you need to know about Purdue's 2023 class
Note: All star ratings and all rankings are based on 247Sports and its composite rankings as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, unless otherwise indicated. The coaching change has cost the Boilermakers in their 2023 recruiting class. It’s not unexpected. Coach Ryan Walters has been on the job less than a...
Rochester man struck and killed on U.S 31
A 51-year-old man was killed yesterday after being hit by a car on U.S 31 according to Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sherriff’s Department.
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge […]
Police find woman suspected of deadly drug deal
Police are looking for a woman they suspect dealt controlled substances to another woman that ended up dying.
2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
Comments / 0