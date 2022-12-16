ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football earns Early Signing Day pledge from 2023 DL out of Kentucky

Purdue football secured an Early Signing Day commitment from defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless on Wednesday. Harkless is a 3-star DL out of Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, KY. Harkless tweeted out a video of his signing ceremony, revealing a Purdue shirt underneath his sweatshirt. Harkless captioned the tweet “1000% committed.” Harkless signed his letter of intent.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN

