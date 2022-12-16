Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Driver allegedly lies to police after winding up in Chandler lake
PHOENIX — A driver suspected of being impaired wound up in a Chandler lake early Thursday and allegedly lied to police about what happened, authorities said. Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle crash into a neighborhood lake near Ray and Dobson roads around 2 a.m., the Chandler Police Department said.
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after holding gun against own head during standoff in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after holding a gun against his head during an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with three occupants near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 8:45 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The...
KTAR.com
Car chase south of Phoenix on I-10 ends with vehicle rollover
PHOENIX — A car chase of a possibly stolen vehicle ended in a rollover wreck Wednesday morning south of Phoenix, authorities said. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver of the vehicle would not pull over after troopers initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 at milepost 219, south of Eloy.
KTAR.com
Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday morning in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 43rd and Southern avenues in the Laveen neighborhood, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police issued an alert on social media around 9:15 a.m. about an...
KTAR.com
El Mirage police make 21 arrests in drug investigation
PHOENIX — Nearly two dozen people were arrested on Tuesday in El Mirage following a five-month drug and firearm investigation, authorities said. The investigation into four properties on the same street near Thompson Ranch Road and the U.S. 60 began in July, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Phoenix boy hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by car, pinned underneath
PHOENIX – A child in Phoenix was hospitalized in critical condition after he was hit by a car Monday night, first responders said. The 11-year-old boy was pinned under the car after the collision near 48th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email. Crews...
KTAR.com
Retired Glendale police lieutenant dies after 6-year battle with colon cancer
PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department announced Wednesday that a retired lieutenant has died after a six-year battle with cancer. Jason Zimmerman served nearly 20 years with the department in a variety of positions, Glendale Police said in a press release. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016...
KTAR.com
Here are which Arizona cities are best for Christmas in 2022, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — The holiday season can be magical anywhere, but a personal finance website ranked which Arizona cities rise above the rest to spend Christmas in this year. According to WalletHub, Phoenix is the best big city in the state to celebrate Christmas this year. Arizona’s capital city knocked...
KTAR.com
Glendale firefighter dies after yearlong battle with brain cancer
PHOENIX — Veteran Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl died Monday after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, the city announced. “Our hearts are truly broken as we navigate the loss of our brother, Mark”, Capt. Ashley Losch, Glendale Fire Department public information officer, said in a press release. Fowl...
KTAR.com
Developers break ground on luxury senior living community in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — Developers of an upscale senior living community in north Phoenix broke ground on Monday. Liv+ Union Peak, with an anticipated 145 units, will be located on the northeast corner of Happy Valley Road and Norterra Parkway, developers said in a press release. Leasing for residents ages 55...
KTAR.com
Gov. Doug Ducey to dismantle shipping containers, feds to build Yuma wall
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey agreed Wednesday to dismantle portions of his shipping container border barrier, while the federal government committed to putting up new wall in the Yuma area. The stipulation is the byproduct of a lawsuit the U.S. government filed last week over construction Ducey authorized...
KTAR.com
PHX Sky Train extension at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport opens to public
PHOENIX — The final phase of the PHX Sky Train at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport opened Tuesday, connecting the terminals to the car rental center. The 2.5-mile extension adds two stations to the free PHX Sky Train: Rental Car Center Station and 24th Street Station. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego,...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 38-year-old woman last seen in Chandler
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 38-year-old woman last seen in Chandler. Kathryn Rose Hannah Cisson stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 228 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, authorities said. She was last seen on the northwest corner of Alma...
KTAR.com
Respiratory illness patients filling up Arizona emergency rooms
PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are warning about long wait times at emergency rooms as respiratory illnesses run rampant across the state. “We’re seeing emergency department volumes that are approximately 30% higher than we have in previous periods,” Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer for Valleywise Health, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
KTAR.com
Optima gets approval for $1B luxury mixed-use community in north Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Luxury residential developer Optima announced Tuesday plans to move forward with a $1 billion sustainable, mixed-use community in north Scottsdale. After receiving city approval, plans to break ground on Optima McDowell Mountain Village are set for the spring or summer of next year, developers said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Arizona Autism Charter Schools wins $1 million national prize
PHOENIX — Arizona Autism Charter Schools announced Monday it won a $1 million national prize for being America’s most innovative and effective educational organization. The Yass Prize, considered prestigious and education’s largest award, grants the education provider whose program provides effective and lasting educational experience with a clear path to success, according to a press release.
KTAR.com
Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Phoenix wins $1M in latest drawing
PHOENIX — It’s a very happy holiday season for one lucky Arizona Lottery player. A ticket good for $1 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was purchased from the Fry’s grocery store at 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road in Phoenix. The entry matched the five white...
KTAR.com
Here’s what we know about Republican Kari Lake’s election lawsuit
PHOENIX — An Arizona judge denied motions to dismiss Kari Lake’s lawsuit disputing her loss to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs in a ruling issued Monday night, meaning the case can continue. However, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out eight of the 10 counts in the Republican’s...
KTAR.com
The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly to headline SI Super Bowl weekend party
PHOENIX — The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly will headline the Sports Illustrated The Party event at Scottsdale during Super Bowl weekend. The event will be held at Talking Stick Resort on Feb. 11, event organizers said Monday. Presale tickets to the event will be available Wednesday at 10...
KTAR.com
Republican Arizona AG candidate Abe Hamadeh’s election lawsuit to move forward
PHOENIX — A hearing for an election lawsuit brought forward by Republican Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh was set for Friday after a judge ruled that four of the five counts must be heard. Mohave County Judge Lee Jantzen released the ruling Tuesday in Hamadeh’s lawsuit, which was...
