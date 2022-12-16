ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Driver allegedly lies to police after winding up in Chandler lake

PHOENIX — A driver suspected of being impaired wound up in a Chandler lake early Thursday and allegedly lied to police about what happened, authorities said. Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle crash into a neighborhood lake near Ray and Dobson roads around 2 a.m., the Chandler Police Department said.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Car chase south of Phoenix on I-10 ends with vehicle rollover

PHOENIX — A car chase of a possibly stolen vehicle ended in a rollover wreck Wednesday morning south of Phoenix, authorities said. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver of the vehicle would not pull over after troopers initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 at milepost 219, south of Eloy.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday morning in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 43rd and Southern avenues in the Laveen neighborhood, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police issued an alert on social media around 9:15 a.m. about an...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

El Mirage police make 21 arrests in drug investigation

PHOENIX — Nearly two dozen people were arrested on Tuesday in El Mirage following a five-month drug and firearm investigation, authorities said. The investigation into four properties on the same street near Thompson Ranch Road and the U.S. 60 began in July, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale firefighter dies after yearlong battle with brain cancer

PHOENIX — Veteran Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl died Monday after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, the city announced. “Our hearts are truly broken as we navigate the loss of our brother, Mark”, Capt. Ashley Losch, Glendale Fire Department public information officer, said in a press release. Fowl...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Gov. Doug Ducey to dismantle shipping containers, feds to build Yuma wall

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey agreed Wednesday to dismantle portions of his shipping container border barrier, while the federal government committed to putting up new wall in the Yuma area. The stipulation is the byproduct of a lawsuit the U.S. government filed last week over construction Ducey authorized...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

PHX Sky Train extension at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport opens to public

PHOENIX — The final phase of the PHX Sky Train at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport opened Tuesday, connecting the terminals to the car rental center. The 2.5-mile extension adds two stations to the free PHX Sky Train: Rental Car Center Station and 24th Street Station. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 38-year-old woman last seen in Chandler

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 38-year-old woman last seen in Chandler. Kathryn Rose Hannah Cisson stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 228 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, authorities said. She was last seen on the northwest corner of Alma...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Respiratory illness patients filling up Arizona emergency rooms

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are warning about long wait times at emergency rooms as respiratory illnesses run rampant across the state. “We’re seeing emergency department volumes that are approximately 30% higher than we have in previous periods,” Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer for Valleywise Health, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Optima gets approval for $1B luxury mixed-use community in north Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Luxury residential developer Optima announced Tuesday plans to move forward with a $1 billion sustainable, mixed-use community in north Scottsdale. After receiving city approval, plans to break ground on Optima McDowell Mountain Village are set for the spring or summer of next year, developers said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Autism Charter Schools wins $1 million national prize

PHOENIX — Arizona Autism Charter Schools announced Monday it won a $1 million national prize for being America’s most innovative and effective educational organization. The Yass Prize, considered prestigious and education’s largest award, grants the education provider whose program provides effective and lasting educational experience with a clear path to success, according to a press release.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy