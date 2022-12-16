Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
2022 Debutante Cotillion awards scholarships to local students
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Epsilon Tau Omega Chapter in Greenville, South Carolina, presented more than 50 young women to society at the 2022 Debutante Cotillion. The event was held at the Greenville Convention Center on Saturday. WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance was mistress of ceremony....
gsabizwire.com
NHFHS to Hold National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Observance
As we approach the first day of winter and the longest night of the year, New Horizon Family Health Services (NHFHS) will be holding a National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Observance to commemorate the lives of NHFHS’ Health Care for the Homeless (HCH) Program patients who died in 2022.
wspa.com
Gateway – A New Approach to Mental Health Rehabilitation in Greenville
“The following is sponsored content from Gateway”. Mental health is always important, but it is especially critical during the stressful holiday season and winter months when many people can feel isolated and alone. Gateway, which provides a place of acceptance, belonging and inclusivity, is the perfect antidote to the isolation so often associated with mental illness. Here to tell us more about Gateway are Paris Percell, an orientation specialist at Gateway, and Rocco, a member at gateway.
Golf course in Greenville under contract for multi-family home development
A golf course in Greenville is under contract to become a multi-family home development.
Some Upstate residents battle no heat in their apartments, community demands answers
As we all brace for the cold temperatures, some families at one Greenville County apartment complex said they're without heat.
WYFF4.com
Upstate golf course could be turned into multi-family homes, neighbors and golfers sound off
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A beloved Greenville County golf course could be closing and what could come in its place has neighbors and golfers alike worried. "It's kind of bittersweet that development is going here. It's cool, more homes but it's one less golf course in the area," golfer John McNamara said.
FOX Carolina
Local couple renovating Anderson Mill while holding onto its roots
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Mill was built in the 1700s and is now getting a face lift in efforts to preserve history in Spartanburg County. Anderson Mill was just being settled by two groups of people that were originally from Pennsylvania and that’s the group that founded Nazareth Presbyterian Church. The mill served this community for grinding corn.
kentuckytoday.com
Encouraging others, staying active is the plan for former pastor
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (BP) – As of last Sunday, Don Wilton may no longer be the pastor of First Baptist Church. But he has no affection for a certain word. It’s one he would like to see … well, retired. “The word ‘retirement’ is very unfortunate and non-existent...
gsabizwire.com
BASF donates to Safe Harbor, Collins Children’s Home
SENECA, SC – BASF’s site in Seneca is supporting the local community this holiday season through donations to two local non-profit organizations. Employees contributed more than $1,300 to Safe Harbor along with 50 children’s toys, clothes, personal care items and multiple online direct donations to the organization through Amazon and Walmart. Safe Harbor is a non-profit organization which supports victims of domestic violence in the Upstate area.
WLOS.com
Henderson County revels in big business investments in area
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canada-based Lassonde Industries has announced it’s investing $55 million into its Henderson County facility. It is yet one more of many companies that have decided to build and invest in the county over the past couple years. The company, which produces and bottles fruit...
golaurens.com
County Council approves $19 million in projects slated for Laurens County
County documents indicate that $19 Million is to be invested by businesses in the economic future of Laurens County. Agreements to finalize one deal and to get two others rolling were presented at the County Council’s Tuesday meeting - normally, the council meets twice a month but the Dec. 27 meeting is cancelled with its proximity to Christmas.
gsabusiness.com
Food distribution company invests $35M in Spartanburg expansion
Highland Baking Co., a wholesale bread baking company, is expanding its existing facility in Spartanburg County. The company’s $35 million investment will create approximately 80 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 7001 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg, the company will...
FOX Carolina
Strangers team up to support Animal Allies of Spartanburg through light display fundraiser
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Inflation remains near a four-decade high, and costs are hitting everyone even the care for our animals. Animal Allies of Spartanburg has seen costs increase on vet medicine, animal drugs and supplies. And now the nonprofit is getting support from a different kind of source.
Huge holiday display draws crowds to ‘The Christmas House’ near Inman
A Spartanburg County home has the Christmas spirit on full display.
FOX Carolina
Make-A-Wish granted for Greer girl battling rare disease
accesswdun.com
Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center
A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
Baking company expanding in Spartanburg County, adding jobs
Highland Baking Company will invest $35 million to expand its existing facility in Spartanburg County, according to a press release from county officials.
Spartanburg Co. to hire for two new pet care positions
At its Monday meeting, Spartanburg County Council created two new positions as part of its effort to establish a new pet resource center.
WLOS.com
Half of Asheville's Black population displaced in urban renewal project, research shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Priscilla Robinson was a child when Asheville was impacted by urban renewal. She lived in an area known as Southside. "My house was right there," she pointed out. "Actually, it was lined up, maybe six or seven apartment buildings." Matthew Bacoate Jr., 92, also saw...
Upstate restaurant owner dies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The owner of an Upstate restaurant passed away. Papa’s & Beer owner Javier Gomez was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, 10 years ago. Their Facebook post mentioned he fought the disease with his wife and family by his side until he passed Friday. Gomez never stopped […]
