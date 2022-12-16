ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

2022 Debutante Cotillion awards scholarships to local students

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Epsilon Tau Omega Chapter in Greenville, South Carolina, presented more than 50 young women to society at the 2022 Debutante Cotillion. The event was held at the Greenville Convention Center on Saturday. WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance was mistress of ceremony....
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Gateway – A New Approach to Mental Health Rehabilitation in Greenville

“The following is sponsored content from Gateway”. Mental health is always important, but it is especially critical during the stressful holiday season and winter months when many people can feel isolated and alone. Gateway, which provides a place of acceptance, belonging and inclusivity, is the perfect antidote to the isolation so often associated with mental illness. Here to tell us more about Gateway are Paris Percell, an orientation specialist at Gateway, and Rocco, a member at gateway.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Local couple renovating Anderson Mill while holding onto its roots

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Mill was built in the 1700s and is now getting a face lift in efforts to preserve history in Spartanburg County. Anderson Mill was just being settled by two groups of people that were originally from Pennsylvania and that’s the group that founded Nazareth Presbyterian Church. The mill served this community for grinding corn.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
kentuckytoday.com

Encouraging others, staying active is the plan for former pastor

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (BP) – As of last Sunday, Don Wilton may no longer be the pastor of First Baptist Church. But he has no affection for a certain word. It’s one he would like to see … well, retired. “The word ‘retirement’ is very unfortunate and non-existent...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabizwire.com

BASF donates to Safe Harbor, Collins Children’s Home

SENECA, SC – BASF’s site in Seneca is supporting the local community this holiday season through donations to two local non-profit organizations. Employees contributed more than $1,300 to Safe Harbor along with 50 children’s toys, clothes, personal care items and multiple online direct donations to the organization through Amazon and Walmart. Safe Harbor is a non-profit organization which supports victims of domestic violence in the Upstate area.
SENECA, SC
WLOS.com

Henderson County revels in big business investments in area

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canada-based Lassonde Industries has announced it’s investing $55 million into its Henderson County facility. It is yet one more of many companies that have decided to build and invest in the county over the past couple years. The company, which produces and bottles fruit...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
golaurens.com

County Council approves $19 million in projects slated for Laurens County

County documents indicate that $19 Million is to be invested by businesses in the economic future of Laurens County. Agreements to finalize one deal and to get two others rolling were presented at the County Council’s Tuesday meeting - normally, the council meets twice a month but the Dec. 27 meeting is cancelled with its proximity to Christmas.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Food distribution company invests $35M in Spartanburg expansion

Highland Baking Co., a wholesale bread baking company, is expanding its existing facility in Spartanburg County. The company’s $35 million investment will create approximately 80 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 7001 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg, the company will...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Make-A-Wish granted for Greer girl battling rare disease

GREER, SC
accesswdun.com

Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center

A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
TOCCOA, GA
WSPA 7News

Upstate restaurant owner dies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The owner of an Upstate restaurant passed away. Papa’s & Beer owner Javier Gomez was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, 10 years ago. Their Facebook post mentioned he fought the disease with his wife and family by his side until he passed Friday. Gomez never stopped […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

