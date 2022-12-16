ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CandysDirt.com

This Too-Cute Preston Village Condo Was Gone Too Soon

There are a few things you look for in a condo. Location, obviously — within the city and the complex. Style, of course. What amenities are available and does that rascally HOA cover them?. In the case of 17735 Windflower Way #106, it’s a good answer, party all around....
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The 10 Most Exciting Dallas Restaurant Openings in 2023

2022 has been a year of incredible new restaurant openings in Dallas. But the ever-flourishing dining scene isn’t slowing down any time soon. We’re already talking about what’s coming out next year — and we can’t wait. From new steakhouses and oyster bars to a sky-high replacement in Reunion Tower, these are the 10 most exciting new Dallas restaurants slated to open in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
hometownbyhandlebar.com

“We Wish You a Merry SPUGmas”

Below is the headline of an ad for Washer Brothers men’s store that appeared in the December 14, 1913 Star-Telegram:. “What,” I hear you ask, “is a ‘spug’?” “Were I to be called a ‘spug,’” I hear you ask furthermore, “should I take offense?”
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

The Baby Jesus Stolen From A Fort Worth Christmas Display

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Someone stole the baby Jesus from the nativity display in Sundance Square. It was taken off the Sundace Square stage sometime between 2:00 AM and 2:20 AM Saturday. The thief was photographed in the act by Sundance Square Plaza’s security system, and that photograph has been turned over to Fort Worth Police.
FORT WORTH, TX
thetexastasty.com

15 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Dallas

With so many different restaurants it can be a challenge to decide where to go. We have created a list of the best breakfast options in Dallas. We created a list with a mix of different styles in hopes to make your breakfast better! Here are the top 15 best breakfast spots in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Grapevine Featured on NBC's TODAY Show

The city of Grapevine has experienced some tough times with the recent tornadoes but as the clean-up continues, residents are continuing on in the spirit of the Christmas season. On Friday morning, Grapevine was featured on NBC's Today show as part of the "Merriest Main Street” series on the program,...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway

What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt.com

A Dreamy Lock-And-Leave Condo Lists at Southlake’s Parkview Residences

Searching in Southlake for your dream Dallas home? If that’s the case, you’re in luck with this new listing brought to market by Dona Robinson of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. Offering you a low maintenance yet highly elegant and lively lifestyle, you won’t regret making this condo in the luxe Parkview Residences your next address.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Local Profile

Walmart Now Delivers Groceries Via Drones At 11 Stores Around Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart customers in the Dallas area, including East Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Plano, and Richardson, can now receive their grocery delivery by drone. According to Culture Map, this marks the start of Walmart’s partnership with DroneUp, with plans to expand their drone delivery offerings to 4 million additional households across six states. By the end of the year, Walmart plans to expand these deliveries across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Utah, and Virginia, for a total of 34 stores making drone delivery in 23 cities nationwide.
DALLAS, TX
The Center Square

Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless

(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
FRISCO, TX

