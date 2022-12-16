ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify victim in Dec. 12 north Austin homicide

By Erica Pauda
KXAN
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Friday in a news release identified the victim of a Dec. 12 homicide in north Austin .

The victim was identified as Tyrone Young, 24, police said.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., APD responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a business located in the 11900 block of North Interstate 35 southbound service road, according to the release.

APD officers and EMS arrived on the scene and found Young on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound, the release said.

APD: Man dies after shooting in north Austin

According to the preliminary investigation, Young attempted to rob an unidentified person in a game room when another person inside the business confronted him. That person shot Young before he walked into the parking lot, where he collapsed, the release said.

Anyone with any information was urged to contact APD at (512) 974-TIPS. Tipsters can also submit an anonymous tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information leading to an arrest, the release said.

KXAN

