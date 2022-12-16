Read full article on original website
Videos Showing Off Homes of Your Favorite Sport Superstars in Texas
There is a reason that shows such as MTV Cribs have been so successful in the past, we want to see what our favorite athletes' homes look like on the inside and outside. These superstars are making millions and millions of dollars so they can essentially get whatever kind of house they want and have it customized to their liking. Recently I found a new YouTube channel (Sports Mansions) that showed off the homes of some of our favorite athletes in the state of Texas.
Watch the Texas Power Grid Keep Up with this Weekend’s Artic Blast
If you ask East Texans about the winter of 2021, you'll probably get a mean mug back. That winter brought the most snow and coldest temperatures any of us had seen in a very long time. To make matters worse, most of the state of Texas was without power for up to four days, or longer, because the grid that was supposed to keep everything on couldn't keep up with the massive demand. Since that time, the question has come up many times if that same grid would be able to keep up with any kind of extreme weather like the brutal cold that will settle over East Texas starting tomorrow (December 22).
Texans Can Ring In And Celebrate 2023 By Shooting Off Fireworks
And just like that, it's fireworks season in East Texas!. Driving along Hwy. 110 from Tyler to Whitehouse Monday night I noticed a fireworks stand that was all lit up, but the fold-up doors were still closed, however, all of that changed today, December 20th, when it became legal once again for firework stands to open and sell us those small explosives that we love to see light up the East Texas sky.
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Fighting in Texas Will Net You an Assault Charge Unless You Fight This Way
I am not a fighter. That doesn't mean that a disagreement or a situation wouldn't warrant a fight but I certainly would not seek one out. There are those that just want nothing more than to get into some form of fisticuffs anytime they are out in public. This behavior will easily lead to an assault charge and possibly some jail time. But what if I told you that if you have a beef with someone and the only resolution is to throw hands, it can be done without any charges being filed. Oh yes and its a Texas law. Let's take a look at the facts.
Can You Guess the Most Popular Christmas Recipe in Texas?
It’s common knowledge that everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes how we celebrate the holidays. We like things to be memorable and fun and when it comes to food it has to be delicious. Seeing as how I enjoy cooking; I was curious to find out what is the most popular Christmas recipe in the state of Texas, and I have to admit I was a little shocked when I found it online.
I’m Not Sure What to Think About This Texas Whataburger ‘Hack’
I love me some Whataburger. East Texans love them some Whataburger. Most of Texas loves Whataburger. With the way Whataburger is expanding throughout the country, soon most of the United States will love Whataburger. Texans are also very inventive. We will find some genius ways to reuse an item around our home. However, I'm not sold on this Whataburger "hack" that's being passed around as we get ready for the artic blast this weekend.
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates
Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
What’s the Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana According to Texas Laws?
Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019, but Marijuana was not. So what marijuana products are legal under the Hemp Law in Texas?. According to the Texas Tribune, confusion is rampant in prosecution cases since Texas lawmakers legalized some forms of marijuana but not others. Enforcement varies from city to...
The Richest People In Texas In 2022 Includes Dallas Cowboys Owner
Who Has All The Money In The Lone Star State? More Than Likely, Its Somebody's That's Moved Here. Its becoming America's worst kept secret that if you're wealthy, the "coasts" aren't where you want to be, so many a billionaire are making their way to Texas for several reasons but the main one is they get to keep more of their money.
The Largest National Park in Texas is Growing Even Bigger in ’23
Did you know that despite the massive size of Texas, the second largest state in the U.S. by size, there are only two officially designated National Parks? Kinda wild, but yeah, Big Bend National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park is the whole list. I know what you're thinking, "there...
