Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GV Wire
Driver Charged With Murder in Crash Killing Hoover High Student
Lisa Ellen Spoors, 39, faces a murder charge for allegedly driving the vehicle that killed a Hoover High School student in October. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced three charges against Spoors in a news release on Thursday afternoon. In addition to murder, she is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, and leaving the scene of the accident.
Clovis PD: Dispute between brothers leaves one dead
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police Department officers say a disturbance at an apartment complex left one person dead. Police officers say they were called Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. to the report of a disturbance between two adult brothers in an apartment complex located near Peach Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue. According to the authorities, the […]
goldrushcam.com
Police Arrest Tulare County Woman for Vandalizing Terra Bella School
December 22, 2022 - Just after 8:99 a.m. on December 19, 2022, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carl Smith Middle School in the 23800 block of Avenue 92 in Terra Bella for damage to a window. During their investigation, Deputies determined a double-panel window was broken, a...
KMPH.com
3-striker sentenced to life in prison by Tulare County judge
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 27-year-old Tulare County man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a third strike under California's Three Strikes Law. Tulare police were called to reports of a man with a gun at an apartment complex around midnight on Nov. 15, 2018.
Brothers involved in deadly stabbing at Clovis apartment complex identified
Clovis police have identified the brothers involved in a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex on Wednesday.
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
Police identify 2 suspects wanted for deadly shooting near central Fresno businesses
Two suspects have been identified in connection to a deadly shooting near central Fresno businesses earlier this month.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Larry Gene Echols
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Larry Gene Echols. Larry Echols is wanted on a felony warrant of “Domestic Violence.”. 40-year-old Echols is 5’9” tall, weighs 182 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. If you know where Larry...
What led to Clovis and Jefferson fatal crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman is dead, and seven are injured, six of which are in critical condition, after a two-car crash in Fresno Wednesday morning. Most of those are being held at CRMC, with one at Valley Children’s Hospital. Officers have not yet identified the woman who lost her life. What is known, […]
Camera caught human trafficking victim asking for help
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office revealed 16 people being held captive in an east Bakersfield home. A neighbor’s home camera caught the footage. This is one of those stories where there are more questions than answers. But what we do know is that it all started after a […]
YAHOO!
Do you know these men? Visalia police searching for persons of interest in Green Olive shooting
Nearly two weeks have passed since a 41-year-old Visalia man was shot and killed at the Green Olive bar and no arrests have been made. Police might be a step closer to catching the killer, however they need your help. Photos of four people who may be linked to the...
Man convicted of murder in 2017 gang-related shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of all charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2017. Angel Gonzales, 27, was found guilty Tuesday and faces life without parole at his February sentencing. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp found several aggravating circumstances true and […]
PD: 2 arrested in SWAT operation after shots fired in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two individuals were arrested following a search warrant involving the Porterville Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, after a negligent discharge of a firearm, which had occurred a short time earlier according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say, that on Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., the Porterville police responded […]
Domestic violence suspect shot and killed by Woodlake police officers identified
A domestic violence suspect that was shot and killed by Woodlake police has been identified.
Person discovered dead after fire in southwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was discovered dead after fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday morning in southwest Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. The fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. near C and Stanislaus street in the back of a property. Investigators are working to determine how the person died. If you have […]
Authorities reveal name of victim in Saturday murder-suicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed by her sister’s boyfriend on Highway 41 in Fresno, as 28-year-old Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno. This is just the latest instance of domestic violence that has claimed lives in the city of Fresno. Officers with California Highway Patrol say a 30-year-old […]
Woman arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following suspected DUI crash
A woman was arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following a suspected DUI crash involving a power pole on Tuesday, Dec 20.
Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
Witnesses testify to establish motive in Chinnawut Vue trial
Witnesses took the stand Tuesday in the trial of a Fresno man charged with killing his wife in 2016.
KMPH.com
KCSO: 9 suspects arrested, 16 victims found in human trafficking investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office made 9 arrests in a human trafficking investigation in East Bakersfield, in which 16 victims were found from Mexico, according to a press release from the department. Just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, deputies responded to the 8300...
Comments / 0