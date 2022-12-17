Mark Wahlberg stops by Clermont creamery to shoot for upcoming movie

Actor Mark Wahlberg was recently seen at Mountain Fresh Creamery filming "Holiday Road", an action-comedy film set to be released in 2023 or 2024. (Photo provided to Gainesville Times)

Clermont got a taste of Hollywood this week when actor Mark Wahlberg stopped by Mountain Fresh Creamery to shoot some scenes for an upcoming movie.

Wahlberg is set to star in “Holiday Road,” an action-comedy film about “a former top assassin living incognito as a suburban dad who must take his unsuspecting family on the run when his past catches up to him,” according to MovieWeb.

“They transformed Mountain Fresh Creamery into Lambert’s Diner, which is supposed to be like a little roadside attraction in Iowa,” said Jennifer Glover, owner of Mountain Fresh Creamery. “It was a lot of fun and a lot of excitement for our little town.”

According to MovieWeb, production began in Atlanta, which has earned a reputation as the Hollywood of the south, and the film could be ready for release in 2023 or 2024. The director is Simon Cellan Jones, known for his work on “See,” “Years and Years,” “The Politician's Husband” and “The Tap.”

Glover believes it was their mascot, Dipsy the cow, that made her creamery an attractive location for “Holiday Road.”

“I think that that’s the reason that they chose us because we have our big cow out front,” she said. “We can’t wait to see our cow Dipsy making her red carpet debut.”

Glover’s creamery may have played host, but she’ll have to wait until the movie comes out to see what happens at “Lambert’s Diner: Home of the ‘Famous’ King Corn Burger.”

“They were in a car and they stop, and then something happens in the car,” she said. “I’m not really sure what the scene was about.”

Unfortunately, though, she didn’t get to meet Wahlberg thanks to the cold and rainy weather.

“We didn't get to meet Mark Wahlberg,” she said. “If it would have been a different weather day, I think people would have been out and about walking around.”

Glover said the film crew of 125-200 people was there from Tuesday to Thursday.

“The crew and the cast were very nice,” she said. “They spent some time shopping at the creamery and got some ice cream and milkshakes.”

Mountain Fresh Creamery will be featured in a Mark Wahlberg movie called, "Holiday Road." The movie is expected to be released in 2023 or 2024. (Photo provided to Gainesville Times)