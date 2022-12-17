ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, GA

Mark Wahlberg stops by Clermont creamery to shoot for upcoming movie

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kleZD_0jlLtaZb00
Actor Mark Wahlberg was recently seen at Mountain Fresh Creamery filming "Holiday Road", an action-comedy film set to be released in 2023 or 2024. (Photo provided to Gainesville Times)

Clermont got a taste of Hollywood this week when actor Mark Wahlberg stopped by Mountain Fresh Creamery to shoot some scenes for an upcoming movie.

Wahlberg is set to star in “Holiday Road,” an action-comedy film about “a former top assassin living incognito as a suburban dad who must take his unsuspecting family on the run when his past catches up to him,” according to MovieWeb.

“They transformed Mountain Fresh Creamery into Lambert’s Diner, which is supposed to be like a little roadside attraction in Iowa,” said Jennifer Glover, owner of Mountain Fresh Creamery. “It was a lot of fun and a lot of excitement for our little town.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ye1wn_0jlLtaZb00
Mountain Fresh Creamery will be featured in a Mark Wahlberg movie called, "Holiday Road." The movie is expected to be released in 2023 or 2024. (Photo provided to Gainesville Times)

According to MovieWeb, production began in Atlanta, which has earned a reputation as the Hollywood of the south, and the film could be ready for release in 2023 or 2024. The director is Simon Cellan Jones, known for his work on “See,” “Years and Years,” “The Politician's Husband” and “The Tap.”

Glover believes it was their mascot, Dipsy the cow, that made her creamery an attractive location for “Holiday Road.”

“I think that that’s the reason that they chose us because we have our big cow out front,” she said. “We can’t wait to see our cow Dipsy making her red carpet debut.”

Glover’s creamery may have played host, but she’ll have to wait until the movie comes out to see what happens at “Lambert’s Diner: Home of the ‘Famous’ King Corn Burger.”

“They were in a car and they stop, and then something happens in the car,” she said. “I’m not really sure what the scene was about.”

Unfortunately, though, she didn’t get to meet Wahlberg thanks to the cold and rainy weather.

“We didn't get to meet Mark Wahlberg,” she said. “If it would have been a different weather day, I think people would have been out and about walking around.”

Glover said the film crew of 125-200 people was there from Tuesday to Thursday.

“The crew and the cast were very nice,” she said. “They spent some time shopping at the creamery and got some ice cream and milkshakes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wfvn9_0jlLtaZb00
Mountain Fresh Creamery will be featured in a Mark Wahlberg movie called, "Holiday Road." The movie is expected to be released in 2023 or 2024. (Photo provided to Gainesville Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44d2Lg_0jlLtaZb00
Mountain Fresh Creamery will be featured in a Mark Wahlberg movie called, "Holiday Road." The movie is expected to be released in 2023 or 2024. (Photo provided to Gainesville Times)

Comments / 8

Fawn Hamby
4d ago

I hate that I missed that. I live right down the road from Clermont and I am a huge Mark Wahlberg fan!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Retro toys rule at Marietta’s 2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles

MARIETTA, Ga. - Just like "A Christmas Story’s" Ralphie and that Red Ryder BB gun, we all had that one toy we desperately hoped would be under the Christmas tree. What was yours? A G.I. Joe action figure? Or maybe the latest Barbie?. Well, whatever that "must-have" toy might...
MARIETTA, GA
WJCL

Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Lookout Posted For Missing White County Teen

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female juvenile. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said Sydney Strickland has been missing since Saturday, December 17th. The sheriff’s office described the youth as being 5.1 and weighing...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man

A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP releases name of Buford driver who died in Hall County wreck

A fatal, single-vehicle wreck Sunday night led to the closure of Cash Road at Elizabeth Lane in southern Hall County. The crash happened just after 7:00 when a driving driven by Valerie Anne Neuman, 46, of Buford failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia

The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
ATHENS, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
9K+
Followers
187
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy