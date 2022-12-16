Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Related
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
NBA
Magic’s Win Streak Snapped Despite Overcoming Late Double-Digit Deficit
Markelle Fultz set a new season high in scoring with 24 points, Franz Wagner posted 19 points and Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, but the Orlando Magic, despite erasing a late double-digit deficit, fell 126-125 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Key Stretch.
LeBron James, short-handed Lakers struggle to fill holes in lineup in loss to Kings
LeBron James finished with 31 points and 11 assists, but it wasn't enough as the Lakers fell to the Kings 134-120 on Wednesday in Sacramento.
Sabonis leads balanced scoring as Kings beat Lakers 134-120
Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Brooklyn Nets put up franchise-record 91 points in 1st half vs. Warriors
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacque Vaughn wasn’t aware his Brooklyn Nets had the best first half in their history. One of the best in NBA history, actually. Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in the league, and the Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
NBA
Pelicans 19-year-old rookie Dyson Daniels gains appreciation for mature contributions
New Orleans 19-year-old guard Dyson Daniels ranks just 19th among NBA rookies in scoring average (5.5) and 11th in minutes per game (20.0), but his performance seems to place him considerably higher in a less tangible category: appreciation from coaches and teammates. The native of Australia moved into the Pelicans’ rotation in mid-November when they were 7-6, immediately helping them put together an 11-2 stretch, including going 5-0 in games he started. His stats and top plays may not be a regular aspect of highlight shows – Daniels has three double-digit scoring games, topped by 14 points vs. Toronto on Nov. 30 – but others have taken note of how he affects the game and the Pelicans in subtle ways, particularly with on-ball defense and passing.
NBA
MikeCheck: Grizzlies ‘looking in the mirror’ for quick fix to address sluggish starts on road trip
PHOENIX – Steven Adams refuses to overcomplicate matters. “Sometimes,” the Grizzlies center surmised, “getting slapped in the face, bro, wakes you up.”. Adams is as tough in his assessment of the Grizzlies’ recent slide as he is tenacious in pursuit of rebounds in the lane. In either case, there’s no room for half-stepping or sugarcoating. The path to fixing their early struggles the past two road losses begins by getting straight to the point.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Monday Mailbag with Tony Pesta
Justin is joined by Tony Pesta of Fear the Sword to answer some listener questions about the Cavs. Providing their thoughts about the Cavs offense, Evan Mobley's growth, unlocking Isaac Okoro, the wing rotation and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their...
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on Jonas Valanciunas vs. Bucks, Trey Murphy's nod to Teresa Weatherspoon | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the team's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and the monster performance from Jonas Valanciunas. Later, Jim goes into the locker room to talk to Willy Hernangomez (16:45) about the huge game from Jonas and the dynamic...
NBA
NBA CrunchTime prepares for busy 11-game night on Wed., Dec. 21
We’re midway through Week 10, and we’ve got a double-digit game night to get you into the holiday spirit because what else brings more joy than watching your favorite team bring home a win?. With 22 teams in action, CrunchTime is back again at 8:30 p.m. ET on...
NBA
By the numbers: NBA on Christmas Day 2022
The 2022-23 campaign will mark the 75th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day. The league began playing Christmas games in 1947, and will feature five games on the holiday for the 15th year in a row, with ESPN or ABC televising each matchup. The Dec. 25 action will tip...
NBA
SAN ANTONIO PASSES 45,000 TICKETS SOLD TO ALAMODOME GAME ON JAN. 13
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 19, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the amount of tickets sold for the team’s return to the Alamodome has surpassed 45,000 as San Antonio aims to break the NBA’s attendance record. Chasing the current record of 62,046 set by the Atlanta Hawks when they hosted the Chicago Bulls in 1998, the Spurs will host the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 13 to make history during San Antonio’s 50th anniversary season.
NBA
Travis Schlenk to step down as Hawks' president of basketball operations
ATLANTA — Hawks President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk is stepping down from his position as president and transitioning to an advisor position reporting directly to Principal Owner Tony Ressler. Effective immediately, General Manager Landry Fields will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Hawks Basketball Operations team. Hired in...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 19, 2022
The team with the NBA’s best current record – as well as the league champion from 2021 – makes its lone visit of 2022-23 to the Smoothie King Center on Monday at 7 p.m. Tonight’s game vs. Milwaukee (21-8) has been sold out well in advance.
NBA
76ers Welcome Pistons for Sixth Game of Unbeaten Homestand | Gameday Report 30/82
The surging Philadelphia 76ers (17-12) – winners of five consecutive games – look to keep it going in their next game Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons (8-25). The contest marks the sixth game of the Sixers’ season-long seven game homestand. Including their current winning streak, the Sixers...
NBA
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd fined $25K
NEW YORK – Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront and direct inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Kidd was assessed...
NBA
SGA Game-Winner Set up by Unpredictability and Teamwork
For the Thunder, even the predictable can be unpredictable. The NBA’s leader in clutch points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was on the floor and positioned right smack dab in the middle of the lane with 3.2 seconds to go in a tie game. Just before the ball was inbounded, Gilgeous-Alexander started running towards the perimeter, not to make a catch, but to set a screen. The Portland Trail Blazers instinctively switched, but likely expected someone to screen for Shai, not the inverse. The result was a smaller defender on Gilgeous-Alexander as he cut to the left wing.
NBA
Zion Williamson out for Thursday home game vs. Spurs
New Orleans will be without both of its All-Star forwards Thursday vs. San Antonio, after Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) was listed as out on this afternoon’s injury report by the Pelicans. The 2021 NBA All-Star joins 2020 All-Star forward Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) as unable to play in the Southwest Division matchup tomorrow at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, reserve forward/center Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. In addition to Williamson and Ingram, three other Pelicans are out: Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). On the San Antonio side, leading scorer Keldon Johnson (back) did not play Monday at Houston. Veteran wing Josh Richardson (personal) also was a DNP against the Rockets.
Comments / 0