New Orleans 19-year-old guard Dyson Daniels ranks just 19th among NBA rookies in scoring average (5.5) and 11th in minutes per game (20.0), but his performance seems to place him considerably higher in a less tangible category: appreciation from coaches and teammates. The native of Australia moved into the Pelicans’ rotation in mid-November when they were 7-6, immediately helping them put together an 11-2 stretch, including going 5-0 in games he started. His stats and top plays may not be a regular aspect of highlight shows – Daniels has three double-digit scoring games, topped by 14 points vs. Toronto on Nov. 30 – but others have taken note of how he affects the game and the Pelicans in subtle ways, particularly with on-ball defense and passing.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO