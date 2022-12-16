Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Additional Social Security payment coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
G. Herbo, Michael Amir, Faheem Muhammad, 19 Keys, & Earn Your Leisure Headline REBUILD CHICAGOWHEREISTHEBUZZChicago, IL
Related
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
Mets, White Sox mulling blockbuster Liam Hendriks trade
The New York Mets have been among the busiest teams this offseason, revamping their pitching staff and locking down other key players. But they aren’t done yet. After failing to land Carlos Correa in free agency, they are turning their attention to Chicago White Sox star Liam Hendriks. According...
RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion
The Boston Red Sox and SP Nathan Eovaldi are rumored to be headed towards a reunion, per MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Morosi stated that people around the MLB world are fairly confident that Eovaldi will re-sign in Boston. Eovaldi, who is fresh off of a down 2022 season, made a surprising free agency decision when he […] The post RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Cashman reveals truth bomb on Yankees’ Carlos Rodon pursuit
The New York Yankees bolstered their rotation with one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game in Carlos Rodon, who inked a six-year, $162 million deal with the Bronx Bombers. He was arguably the last top arm left on the open market and Brian Cashman managed to secure his signature. But as the Yanks GM pointed out on Thursday at Rodon’s introductory press conference, this wasn’t the first time the organization has shown serious interest in the southpaw.
RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed
It’s an arms race in New York. With the New York Mets spending an unfathomable amount of money in free agency to bolster their squad, the New York Yankees aim not to be outdone. While they have already fulfilled their most important bit of business in re-signing Aaron Judge and signing Carlos Rodon, the Yankees […] The post RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What Mets plan for Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty should be after MLB free agency binge
After an unprecedented spending spree during MLB free agency, the New York Mets roster seems just about set. How that affects their top prospects, including Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty, is to be seen. We will discuss what the Mets plan should be for Alvarez and Baty after their MLB free-agency binge.
Braves fumbled Dansby Swanson contract Freddie Freeman-style
The Atlanta Braves were unable to bring Dansby Swanson back to the organization during MLB free agency, with the star shortstop agreeing to a lucrative contract with the Chicago Cubs. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Swanson was open to taking “a lot less” money in order to remain in Atlanta, but Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves were still unwilling to meet his lowered asking price. After losing out on Freddie Freeman in a similar fashion last offseason, it seems the Braves once again fumbled the bag with Swanson.
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner ironically speaks out on Steve Cohen’s Mets spending
For years, the New York Yankees, owned by the late George Steinbrenner, have flexed their financial might over the rest of the MLB. They have led the league in payroll for tons of years, and they have continued to be one of the league’s high rollers with George’s son, Hal Steinbrenner, now at the helm. […] The post Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner ironically speaks out on Steve Cohen’s Mets spending appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves land left-handed masher in free agency
The Atlanta Braves have agreed to terms on a contract with OF Jordan Luplow in MLB free agency. The contract is worth $1.4 million over 1-year. This signing will not make or break Atlanta’s playoff chances. However, it will benefit the Braves more than fans may initially imagine. Luplow hit an unsightly .176 for the […] The post Braves land left-handed masher in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency
New York Yankees’ free-agent acquisition Carlos Rodon was introduced to the media on Thursday in his first press conference donning the pinstripes. During his media address, Rodon opened up on what it meant to sign with a team like the Yankees, admitting that he’s fulfilling a childhood dream by making the move to the Bronx. […] The post ‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wil Myers latches on with Cincinnati in MLB free agency after Padres exit
Wil Myers is officially a Cincinnati Red, after the outfielder finalized a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the club on Thursday. The former San Diego Padre could earn as much as $9.5 million based on playing time or a potential trade, with a mutual option included for the 2024 season.
Giants drop weak statement on Carlos Correa debacle
San Francisco Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi issued a statement after Carlos Correa’s deal fell through with the team, per Alex Pavlovic. “While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best,” Zaidi said.
Yankees fans won’t love NY Post’s Aaron Judge decision after Mets’ Carlos Correa blockbuster
The New York Mets are starting to steal the show in the Big Apple. Although the New York Yankees are still very good and one of the most well-known teams in the world, the Mets are looking to upstage them and become the MLB’s best team. Their sudden signing of Carlos Correa shows they are willing to go all out for a championship.
RUMOR: Alex Caruso trade on the horizon amid Bulls turmoil?
The fallout caused by the turmoil within the Chicago Bulls seems to be taking form right now. Zach LaVine appears to have made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to remain in Chicago, but it also seems that he’s not the only one that could be leaving. According to reports, it’s actually more likely that it’s Alex Caruso who ends up getting dealt in the near future.
Mets owner Steve Cohen’s spending spree highlights owners’ brazen collusion hypocrisy
The New York Mets are the talk of baseball after going all in to win with some key free agency pickups. However, many around MLB are astonished at owner Steve Cohen’s lavish spending to improve his team with additions like Carlos Correa and Justin Verlander and the re-signings of Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo.
Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run
Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros recently came to terms on a contract. The star outfielder was linked to a number of different teams in free agency but ultimately re-signed in Houston. Brantley provided an update on his health after missing the Astros’ 2022 World Series run due to injury, per MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer. “I’m […] The post Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: DeMar DeRozan trade request could be on horizon if Bulls don’t turn things around, per execs
The Chicago Bulls have won two in a row but overall, it’s been a poor start to the 2022-23 campaign. They currently sit at 13-18 and the star duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are struggling to find chemistry on the court. That’s already led to speculation of the Bulls possibly blowing it up by the trade deadline, with LaVine reportedly not seeing eye-to-eye with the franchise at the moment. Well, according to several NBA executives, they expect DeRozan could want out next summer if Chicago doesn’t figure it out.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Carlos Correa free agency: Grading Mets’ 12-year, $315 million contract after Giants deal falls through
There have been some pretty shocking developments in MLB free agency this offseason, but the latest news in the Carlos Correa free agency saga is easily the most shocking of them all. After being on the verge of signing a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, Correa left them at the altar, […] The post Carlos Correa free agency: Grading Mets’ 12-year, $315 million contract after Giants deal falls through appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York fans will be sweating out next 24-48 hours after Carlos Correa-Giants debacle
A physical for shortstop Carlos Correa will take between 24-48 hours for the New York Mets to review, a sign that can have Mets fans nervously sweating after Correa’s failed deal with the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency, according to a Thursday tweet from MLB Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
127K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0