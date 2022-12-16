The Chicago Bulls have won two in a row but overall, it’s been a poor start to the 2022-23 campaign. They currently sit at 13-18 and the star duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are struggling to find chemistry on the court. That’s already led to speculation of the Bulls possibly blowing it up by the trade deadline, with LaVine reportedly not seeing eye-to-eye with the franchise at the moment. Well, according to several NBA executives, they expect DeRozan could want out next summer if Chicago doesn’t figure it out.

