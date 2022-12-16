ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
asu.edu

ASU students create podcasts to harness creativity, collaboration in class

Karla Murphy and Chelsie Schlesinger, co-instructors at Arizona State University's New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences, have spent the past few semesters steeped in student podcast episodes. After completing the Digital Fluency Creative course hosted by Enterprise Technology’s Learning Experience in 2021, the two are using Adobe Creative Cloud...
asu.edu

ASU student groups offer electrical engineering opportunities

Electrical engineering students in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University can connect with others in their major and gain industry insights through two student organizations: the ASU chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, commonly known as IEEE, and the ASU chapter of Eta Kappa Nu, also known as HKN — IEEE’s honor society for high-achieving electrical engineers and engineering students.
asu.edu

Being a good ally in Indigenous research

Doing Research in Indigenous Communities Conference showcases Native American research, disciplines at ASU. Indigenous research isn’t just about the collection of data or the academic study of a subject. It’s also about how to show proper respect and reciprocal relations to tribal nations and communities. That’s the sentiment...
PHOENIX, AZ
asu.edu

ASU partners with Clean-Seas to create $50M plastic-to-hydrogen facility

The Arizona facility will be the first of its kind. A collaboration between Arizona State University's Rob and Melani Walton Sustainability Solutions Service and waste-to-energy solutions company Clean-Seas is slated to bring a clean hydrogen facility — the first of its kind — to Arizona. The two entities...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation health reporting and communications initiative to operate within new Cronkite Agency

With the announcement of the newly-created Cronkite Agency, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Southwest Health Reporting and Communications Initiative will now be directed from within the Agency. Student-led teams, under the leadership of Nicole Macias, professor of practice, will create public relations campaigns, community education outreach and digital marketing strategies...
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy