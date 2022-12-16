Read full article on original website
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
3 Reasons Why Cardinal (CAH) Is a Great Growth Stock
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
TEX vs. CAT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks have likely encountered both Terex (TEX) and Caterpillar (CAT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for...
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Wall Street Analysts Think Target (TGT) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Should You Hold Manulife Financial (MFC) in Your Portfolio?
Manulife Financial Corporation MFC has been in investors' good books on the back of higher sales volumes, favorable product mix in individual insurance, higher investment income and financial flexibility. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manulife Financial’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $2.36, indicating a year-over-year increase...
USO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the USO ETF (Symbol: USO) where we have detected an approximate $331.1 million dollar outflow -- that's a 13.2% decrease week over week (from 37,823,603 to 32,823,603). The chart below shows the one year price performance of USO, versus its 200 day moving average:
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound on Wall Street cue, FX broadly weaker
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian equity markets gained on Wednesday after four days of loss as a higher close on Wall Street overnight helped provide a floor, while most currencies weakened as they struggled for cues in holiday-thinned trading. Philippine stocks .PSI rose 0.8%, while Taiwanese stocks .TWII rose...
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500
We rarely find fast-growing companies trading at inexpensive valuations because investors typically pay a premium for growth. That's what makes Valero Energy's (NYSE: VLO) current value proposition so unique. It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Yet it trades at a bottom-of-the-barrel valuation. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days. Now could be a historic buying opportunity for the stock.
Unum (UNM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Unum (UNM) closed at $40.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the insurance company had...
Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) closed at $6.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.21, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the truck, tractor...
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless...
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.89, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $141.47, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had...
Here's Why You Should Buy CRA International (CRAI) Stock Now
CRA International, Inc. CRAI performed well in the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the factors that make the...
