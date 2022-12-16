We rarely find fast-growing companies trading at inexpensive valuations because investors typically pay a premium for growth. That's what makes Valero Energy's (NYSE: VLO) current value proposition so unique. It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Yet it trades at a bottom-of-the-barrel valuation. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days. Now could be a historic buying opportunity for the stock.

