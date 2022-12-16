Read full article on original website
Rebel Wilson is enjoying the winter weather with a fun ski trip, and she brought her girlfriend Ramona Agruma and her infant daughter, Royce, along with her. The actress posted a photo of herself at an airport, with snow on the ground and the sun in the sky. In the picture, Wilson holds her daughter in her arms, all bundled up and ready to go.
