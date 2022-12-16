SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a wild night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse trailed Pittsburgh by as many as 20 points in the second half, but made a furious rally to give itself two chances to win the game in the final minute. Ultimately though, the comeback fell just short as Pitt hung on for the 84-82 victory.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO