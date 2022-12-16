Read full article on original website
Related
Grammy predictions: Which soundtrack will win Best Compilation? This year’s category is stacked
Maybe it is the influx of new movies and shows post-COVID lockdowns, or maybe it’s just a coincidence, but it seems like soundtracks are really making a resurgence recently. TV shows and movies have been putting hit songs on the charts, or just generally being acclaimed for their great music supervision. This year’s Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media nominees at the Grammys — which range from shows like “Stranger Things” to movies like “Elvis” — all have that “it” factor that would, in a less competitive year, result in a probable win. But with all five strong nominees competing...
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' review: Whitney Houston biopic sings a frustratingly familiar tune
Naomi Ackie is fabulous portraying Whitney Houston, but the film clings to the familiar formula for musical biopics - and the legend deserves better.
I Wanna Dance With Somebody review – smooth Whitney Houston biopic
Whitney Houston has already been the subject of two startling and effectively competing documentaries: Nick Broomfield’s Whitney: Can I Be Me? from 2017 and Kevin Macdonald’s Whitney, which was released a year later. Each in its own way was hamstrung by legal issues and family pressure, although Broomfield’s was easily the more judicious and insightful. Now here is a music biopic on very traditional lines from screenwriter Anthony McCarten and director Kasi Lemmons: a smoothly watchable and well performed piece of work. It is almost a 144-minute narrative montage, and very avoidant on key issues – seemingly deferring to everyone who is still alive and suing.
Comments / 0