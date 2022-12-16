Redesigning and repricing of products and services to maintain sales and profitability have been driving the Zacks Life Insurance industry players. Given an improving rate environment, life insurers, being the direct beneficiary of an improving rate environment, are poised to benefit. Increased automation is expected to drive premium growth and boost the efficiency of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated RGA, Voya Financial VOYA, and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL. Also, with an improving rate environment, life insurers are poised to benefit as they invest a large portion of their premiums.

