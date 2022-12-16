Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
Why ExlService (EXLS) is an Attractive Stock for Investors
ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS is currently seeing growing demand across its client base for data-led solutions that help enhance the quality of business decisions, enable intelligent workflows and streamline operations. The company’s shares have had an impressive run year to date. The stock has gained 25% against the 4% decline...
NASDAQ
Implied Volatility Surging for Pioneer (PXD) Stock Options
Investors in Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $40.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 39% Upside in MakeMyTrip (MMYT): Here's What You Should Know
Shares of MakeMyTrip (MMYT) have gained 2.4% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $29.04, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $40.33 indicates a potential upside of 38.9%.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 20, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed lower for the fourth successive days on Monday. Valuation of major indexes has fallen to the lowest level in five weeks. Market participants remained concerned about a recession in 2023. Rigorous interest rate hike by the Fed has dampened investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. All the three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Broadridge (BR) Stock
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is currently riding on a strong recurring revenue position and the Itiviti acquisition, which are helping it to grow internationally. The company’s earnings for fiscal 2023 and 2024 are expected to improve 7.6% and 9.1%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 6.9% in fiscal 2023 and 5.1% in fiscal 2024.
NASDAQ
Is Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Helix Energy (HLX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Helix Energy is...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Life Insurance Industry
Redesigning and repricing of products and services to maintain sales and profitability have been driving the Zacks Life Insurance industry players. Given an improving rate environment, life insurers, being the direct beneficiary of an improving rate environment, are poised to benefit. Increased automation is expected to drive premium growth and boost the efficiency of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated RGA, Voya Financial VOYA, and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL. Also, with an improving rate environment, life insurers are poised to benefit as they invest a large portion of their premiums.
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for 2023 with New Analyst Coverage
Stocks closed lower for the fourth straight session to start the week as Wall Street grows increasingly worried about a continually hawkish Fed. Stocks were a bit more mixed through morning trading on Tuesday, but investors are starting to run out of time for the Santa Claus rally everyone was hoping for.
NASDAQ
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Enterprise Products (EPD) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Shopify (SHOP) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this cloud-based commerce company have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Unity Software Inc. (U) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Unity Software Inc. (U) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -13%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on Dollar General (DG): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
Is It Worth Investing in Micron (MU) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
