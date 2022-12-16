Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Priyanka Chopra Shares Holiday Photos of Nick Jonas and Daughter in New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is gearing up for the holiday season! On Monday, Chopra took to Instagram to show off moments from their daughter, Malti’s, pre-Christmas activities in New Jersey. "Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️,"...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Discovers Michael Cheated on Her
Angela shared devastating claims against her husband, Michael, on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. On the season finale, 56-year-old Angela said 34-year-old Michael cheated on her with a woman he met on Instagram. Angela broke down in tears while talking to a producer, noting that...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Explains Why She Ended Her Friendship With Meri
Christine Brown is opening up about her fractured relationship with her former sister wife, Meri Brown. In part one of the Sister Wives One-on-One special, the two women separately sit down with host Sukanya Krishnan to discuss not only their failed marriages to Kody Brown, but also their personal struggles as friends.
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Shuts Down Kody's Criticisms of Her: 'Don't Talk to Me Like That'
Christine Brown is done with her ex-husband, Kody Brown. In the Sister Wives One-on-One reunion special, the mother of six talks with host Sukanya Krishnan about her ex's comments throughout the past season, which documented their 2021 split. Christine took particular offense to Kody calling out her "bad behavior" as...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Coroner reveals cause of death for 19-year-old TikTok star
TikTok star Cooper Noriega’s death was caused by the “combined effects of alprazolam, fentanyl and lorazepam”, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.Noriega, 19, was found dead in a California parking lot on 9 June and had been open with his fans about his mental health struggles and substance abuse.An investigation into his death ruled it as an “accident” and also found that there was evidence of “recent clonazepam use.”Just days before his death, Noriega had opened up on his social media about his struggles and encouraged his followers to share their own stories.“I’ve been struggling with addiction since...
WHAS 11
Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gives Update on Her Condition, Following Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is doing well following her recent hospitalization. On Saturday, Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram Stories to give an update on his mother’s medical condition and clarify exactly which show she was filming when it happened. "Okay here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER...
WHAS 11
'Little People, Big World': Amy Reflects on 'Sad' Drama Over Family Farm (Exclusive)
Amy still has mixed feelings about working with her ex-husband, Matt, on his farm, given all the drama surrounding the property. In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's new episode of Little People, Big World, Amy talks to her husband, Chris, about deciding to help out with pumpkin season on the farm, but says it's unlikely her and Matt's kids will go.
WHAS 11
Rosie O'Donnell's Son Blake Proposes to Girlfriend on Broadway -- and 'Hillary Clinton Was There Too'
Begin the wedding planning for Blake O'Donnell! Rosie O'Donnell announced her 23-year-old son's engagement via Instagram on Monday. "last night - my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him - and she said yes !!!" Rosie captioned a photo of Blake down on one knee in the aisle of a Broadway theater. The group was there to see The Phantom of the Opera.
WHAS 11
Nick Cannon Gets In the Holiday Spirit in New Photos Featuring Four of His Kids
Nick Cannon got into the holiday spirit during some festive photoshoots with his children. On Saturday, The Masked Singer host joined Bre Tiesi and their 5-month-old son, Legendary, during a visit with Santa. The Selling Sunset star shared a video featuring her and Cannon taking their baby boy to see Santa Claus. In the clip, which the 30-year-old captioned, "Daddy and I took Legendary to meet Santa today," Legendary sits on Santa's lap as his parents stand on opposite sides and smile for the camera. Legendary didn’t shed a tear during the photo op.
WHAS 11
Gisele Bündchen Says She is 'Recharging' With Her Kids in Brazil, Following Tom Brady Split
Gisele Bündchen is taking time to center herself! On Sunday, the 42-year-old model shared a new post via Instagram of her time in Brazil. "Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!," Bündchen wrote next to the post. The photo carousel led with a selfie that was taken in front of the ocean and sunset. The post also included pictures of delicious food, the supermodel meditating and her two children with Tom Brady, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13.
WHAS 11
Chris Harrison Announces New Podcast Over a Year After 'Bachelor' Franchise Exit: Here's What to Expect
Chris Harrison is revealing his first post-Bachelor endeavor. On Monday, iHeartRadio announced that the 51-year-old TV personality is set to host and executive produce a new podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison. In the weekly podcast, Harrison, the longtime host of the Bachelor franchise, will open up...
WHAS 11
'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 7 Recap: Rip's Past Murder Is Revealed, Jamie Furthers His Gubernatorial Plot
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the seventh episode of Yellowstone season 5. Yellowstone is giving fans drama in both the past and the present. Sunday's episode of the Paramount Network series opens with a flashback to Rip's teenage years, in which he and Rowdy, the other boy who's after Beth's heart, are spending an uncomfortable night together outside.
WHAS 11
Why 'Yellowstone's Kai Caster Doesn't Believe Beth Knows About Rip Murdering Rowdy (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the seventh episode of Yellowstone season 5. The actor behind Yellowstone's Rowdy believes Rip is keeping a big secret from Beth. ET spoke to Kai Caster after his character's shocking murder on Sunday night's episode, and the actor revealed why he thinks Rip (Cole Hauser) has stayed quiet about his crime for years.
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Usman Breaks Up With Kim After Making Fun of Her
Kim and Usman reached their breaking point on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. During Kim's visit to Nigeria she got into a fight with Usman over him criticizing her and it escalated into him breaking off their engagement. The couple has faced serious ups...
