New Bedford’s Christmas Tree a Gift of Love From a Westport Couple
New Bedford's official Christmas tree was recently hoisted into place, secured to the Main Branch of the New Bedford Free Public Library on Purchase Street, and decorated by the Department of Infrastructure. It is truly a sight to behold. The giant spruce is a gift of love from a Westport...
Shadowy Figure Appears in Haunting Photo at Lizzie Borden House in Fall River
The Lizzie Borden House in Fall River is home to one of the most iconic unsolved murder mysteries in the nation’s history. Nowadays, it offers a unique experience with tours and overnight stays -- for those brave enough. Lizzie Borden is long gone, but the horrific events that unfolded...
Newport is the place to be in 2023
Newport is gearing up for a year full of exciting events in 2023, starting with the annual Newport Polar Bear Plunge on January 1. This fun event, held at Easton’s Beach, involves participants running into the winter waters, sometimes in costumes, as a way to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation.
Southeastern Massachusetts Festival Chorus - SMFC Holds Open Rehearsals for Radio Time Machine
The SMFC began with a simple idea; uniting people who share two common interests – a love for music and a desire to perform in a pleasant, relaxing atmosphere. We invite new singers to share this journey with us by attending open rehearsals and learning more about SMFC. Our...
Get Seasonal Beach Parking Gift Certificates
The summer of 2023 is right on the horizon. Buy a gift certificate for a seasonal beach parking pass and help them enjoy the holidays. Visit Beach online for more. #MiddletownRI.
The Nitro Bar took Southie by Storm on Sunday
On Sunday morning, The Nitro Bar, a wildly popular coffee shop from Rhode Island, popped up inside of 75 West Broadway (the old Mul’s) – and Southie came out in droves. There was a line from the time it opened until they kicked the last keg of coffee!
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode Island
Photo byDoor Anthony92931 - Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WPRI and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 17
Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
Vantage Builders Opens Rhode Island Office
Lincoln, RI – Vantage Builders, Inc. announced the opening of its Rhode Island office, located at 42 Albion Road in Lincoln. The office is the firm’s third, joining its headquarters in Waltham, Mass. and a branch in Orlando, Fla. More than 50 clients, team members and friends joined...
COMMUNITY CENTER OF NORTH ATTLEBORO
The Community Center of North Attleboro is offering December School Vacation Fun Classes and Activities December 27-30. Among the offerings are numerous art classes for kids ages 6 and up and Rick Morin’s Rhythm Room Bucket Boot Camp. Visit our website for more information and registration:. and follow us...
Woonsocket couple transforms home into Christmas wonderland
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Woonsocket home transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Richard Hallee-Griffin and his husband Larry Griffin have lived inside their home, also known as the "Griffin Manor" for the past nine years. It was built in 1846, and they have done everything in their power to...
New Bedford’s Largest Single Family Home Is Now On The Market
Historic houses may be everywhere in New Bedford, but seeing inside the biggest single-family residence in the city isn't something you get to do every day. Luckily that exact house is currently for sale and peering inside is like going back in time. Like many homes on Ash Street in...
Thursby and van Beuren of Lila Delman Compass negotiate sale of 125 Cory Ln. for $1.7825 million
Portsmouth, RI Lila Delman Compass brokered the sale of 125 Cory Ln. unit ‘Victory’, a three-bedroom residence in the Clubhouse at Aquidneck Club. Alexandra Thursby and Courtney van Beuren, Lila Delman Compass sales associates, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this sale. With a...
Real Estate: December 5 – 9
Real Estate Transactions from December 5 to December 9. 50 School St. Unit 8 was sold by Robert Gaudreau Jr., Trustee of the Robert Gaudreau Jr. Trust to MKR Rental Group for $2,650,000. 259 Gibbs Ave. was sold by Robert Corey to Fleury Properties, LLC for $2,109,500. 7 Sharon Ct....
Jane A. (Mitchell) Taylor
Jane A. (Mitchell) Taylor, 81, formerly of Seekonk,MA, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Allan R. Taylor. Born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Samuel G. and Marion E. (Benson) Mitchell, she...
Former Seekonk Finance Director Hired in Rehoboth
Bruce Alexander, the former finance director for Seekonk, has been hired as an interim assistant town accountant in Rehoboth. The Board of Selectmen approved the appointment Monday. Roberta Oliveira vacated the position of town accountant last October. Alexander retired from his position last June. Town Administrator Deborah Arruda noted that...
The bells are ringing once again at St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, and that’s not all
What was once a familiar sound in the south end of Fall River can be heard once again. According to St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, the long silent bells are ringing as of Wednesday. Through the generosity of many benefactors, the bells of St. Anne are heard, once...
Fall River man uses ‘intuition’ to win six $25,000 a Year for Life prizes in same drawing
Raymond Roberts Sr. of Fall River is the winner of six $25,000 a year for life prizes in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he purchased for the drawing that took place Wednesday, December 14. Roberts cited “intuition” as his reason...
Police Log: Bad Bar Patrons and Loose Chickens
12:24 p.m. – A representative of Temple Torat Yisrael told police a man had asked to “look around” the temple on Saturday. The man was told he could not enter unless he was affiliated with the temple. While the man showed no signs of criminal behavior, the temple representative shared the man’s license plate with the police and said he wanted the incident documented.
Lauren Lee Malloy — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Lauren Lee Malloy is on a mission — to get answers into her mother’s death nearly 30 years ago. Despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the death as "natural," Malloy — armed with another forensic pathologist’s opinion that the case should be reexamined — pursued reopening the case.
