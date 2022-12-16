ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Newport is the place to be in 2023

Newport is gearing up for a year full of exciting events in 2023, starting with the annual Newport Polar Bear Plunge on January 1. This fun event, held at Easton’s Beach, involves participants running into the winter waters, sometimes in costumes, as a way to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation.
NEWPORT, RI
middletownri.com

Get Seasonal Beach Parking Gift Certificates

The summer of 2023 is right on the horizon. Buy a gift certificate for a seasonal beach parking pass and help them enjoy the holidays. Visit Beach online for more. #MiddletownRI.
whatsupnewp.com

Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 17

Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
high-profile.com

Vantage Builders Opens Rhode Island Office

Lincoln, RI – Vantage Builders, Inc. announced the opening of its Rhode Island office, located at 42 Albion Road in Lincoln. The office is the firm’s third, joining its headquarters in Waltham, Mass. and a branch in Orlando, Fla. More than 50 clients, team members and friends joined...
LINCOLN, RI
mybackyardnews.com

COMMUNITY CENTER OF NORTH ATTLEBORO

The Community Center of North Attleboro is offering December School Vacation Fun Classes and Activities December 27-30. Among the offerings are numerous art classes for kids ages 6 and up and Rick Morin’s Rhythm Room Bucket Boot Camp. Visit our website for more information and registration:. and follow us...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket couple transforms home into Christmas wonderland

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Woonsocket home transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Richard Hallee-Griffin and his husband Larry Griffin have lived inside their home, also known as the "Griffin Manor" for the past nine years. It was built in 1846, and they have done everything in their power to...
WOONSOCKET, RI
newportthisweek.com

Real Estate: December 5 – 9

Real Estate Transactions from December 5 to December 9. 50 School St. Unit 8 was sold by Robert Gaudreau Jr., Trustee of the Robert Gaudreau Jr. Trust to MKR Rental Group for $2,650,000. 259 Gibbs Ave. was sold by Robert Corey to Fleury Properties, LLC for $2,109,500. 7 Sharon Ct....
NEWPORT, RI
reportertoday.com

Jane A. (Mitchell) Taylor

Jane A. (Mitchell) Taylor, 81, formerly of Seekonk,MA, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Allan R. Taylor. Born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Samuel G. and Marion E. (Benson) Mitchell, she...
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Former Seekonk Finance Director Hired in Rehoboth

Bruce Alexander, the former finance director for Seekonk, has been hired as an interim assistant town accountant in Rehoboth. The Board of Selectmen approved the appointment Monday. Roberta Oliveira vacated the position of town accountant last October. Alexander retired from his position last June. Town Administrator Deborah Arruda noted that...
REHOBOTH, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Bad Bar Patrons and Loose Chickens

12:24 p.m. – A representative of Temple Torat Yisrael told police a man had asked to “look around” the temple on Saturday. The man was told he could not enter unless he was affiliated with the temple. While the man showed no signs of criminal behavior, the temple representative shared the man’s license plate with the police and said he wanted the incident documented.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
GoLocalProv

Lauren Lee Malloy — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Lauren Lee Malloy is on a mission — to get answers into her mother’s death nearly 30 years ago. Despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the death as "natural," Malloy — armed with another forensic pathologist’s opinion that the case should be reexamined — pursued reopening the case.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

