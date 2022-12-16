ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri signs 21 recruits on Tuesday's NSD

Missouri signed 18 high school recruits, one from junior college and two transfers on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The Tigers signed every player who was verbally committed to them entering the first day of the signing period, as well as defensive lineman Sam Williams, who decommitted from Wake Forest on Monday.
Missouri continues tough December schedule with Braggin' Rights

From one neutral site to another, Missouri (10-1) makes its way back to the Show-Me State to face No. 16 Illinois (8-3) for the annual Braggin’ Rights game Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The game will air on the SEC Network beginning at 8 p.m. Both...
