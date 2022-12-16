ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
reportertoday.com

Former Seekonk Finance Director Hired in Rehoboth

Bruce Alexander, the former finance director for Seekonk, has been hired as an interim assistant town accountant in Rehoboth. The Board of Selectmen approved the appointment Monday. Roberta Oliveira vacated the position of town accountant last October. Alexander retired from his position last June. Town Administrator Deborah Arruda noted that...
REHOBOTH, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Councilor Burgo Forced Meeting’s End By Walking Out

The December 13 meeting on the New Bedford City Council's Committee on Appointments and Briefings lasted approximately three minutes after Councilor at Large Shane Burgo walked out of the meeting in protest. Ward 6 Councilor Ryan Pereira also walked out, resulting in the meeting no longer having the required quorum of six councilors to take votes.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Senior Center director fired

Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
JOHNSTON, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Marion to receive portion of $11 Million in waterfront grants

“Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker yesterday announced more than $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants for 24 projects across the state. The funds will help 20 coastal communities, advance projects that benefit the commercial maritime industries, improve recreational access, mitigate the impacts of climate change and advance future dredging. “I...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

RI Schools’ Report Cards - Who Met Expectations and Who Didn’t

The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released the 2022 school accountability and improvement results. The data shows a dramatic difference in performance in different school districts across the state. And, there is a wild difference in spending per pupil and there is little correlation between the per pupil...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

18 Providence School Dept. Executives: Average Salary $157,000+

Providence Schools are ranked among the worst performing in the country, and as a result, under state oversight, the Providence School Department has been revamped — new superintendent and senior staff. The Department has been under fire in the past week for the handling of the announcement of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust

A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
ROCKLAND, MA
reportertoday.com

Jane A. (Mitchell) Taylor

Jane A. (Mitchell) Taylor, 81, formerly of Seekonk,MA, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Allan R. Taylor. Born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Samuel G. and Marion E. (Benson) Mitchell, she...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Lauren Lee Malloy — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Lauren Lee Malloy is on a mission — to get answers into her mother’s death nearly 30 years ago. Despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the death as "natural," Malloy — armed with another forensic pathologist’s opinion that the case should be reexamined — pursued reopening the case.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

New Construction in South Kingstown for Just Over $1M

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Residential Properties are offering a new home designed by the premiere firm Meridan Custom Homes. Located at 783 Glen Rock Road in South Kingstown, the home is priced at $1,084,500. DESCRIPTION:. What a beautiful place to call home. This 2+ acre lot abuts 1000...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
newportthisweek.com

Real Estate: December 5 – 9

Real Estate Transactions from December 5 to December 9. 50 School St. Unit 8 was sold by Robert Gaudreau Jr., Trustee of the Robert Gaudreau Jr. Trust to MKR Rental Group for $2,650,000. 259 Gibbs Ave. was sold by Robert Corey to Fleury Properties, LLC for $2,109,500. 7 Sharon Ct....
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy