Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
reportertoday.com
Former Seekonk Finance Director Hired in Rehoboth
Bruce Alexander, the former finance director for Seekonk, has been hired as an interim assistant town accountant in Rehoboth. The Board of Selectmen approved the appointment Monday. Roberta Oliveira vacated the position of town accountant last October. Alexander retired from his position last June. Town Administrator Deborah Arruda noted that...
New Bedford Councilor Burgo Forced Meeting’s End By Walking Out
The December 13 meeting on the New Bedford City Council's Committee on Appointments and Briefings lasted approximately three minutes after Councilor at Large Shane Burgo walked out of the meeting in protest. Ward 6 Councilor Ryan Pereira also walked out, resulting in the meeting no longer having the required quorum of six councilors to take votes.
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston Senior Center director fired
Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
Sixth RI dispensary gets greenlight to sell recreational marijuana
The dispensary will be the first to sell recreational cannabis in South County.
New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
New Bedford Smokestack Demolition and a Ward 3 Update [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The online newspaper New Bedford Light continues to break stories on an almost every day basis, and columnist Jack Spillane contributes to the parade of information with insightful and informative commentary. He offers his perspective on the news every few weeks on Townsquare Sunday, and joined us this week as...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Marion to receive portion of $11 Million in waterfront grants
“Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker yesterday announced more than $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants for 24 projects across the state. The funds will help 20 coastal communities, advance projects that benefit the commercial maritime industries, improve recreational access, mitigate the impacts of climate change and advance future dredging. “I...
GoLocalProv
RI Schools’ Report Cards - Who Met Expectations and Who Didn’t
The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released the 2022 school accountability and improvement results. The data shows a dramatic difference in performance in different school districts across the state. And, there is a wild difference in spending per pupil and there is little correlation between the per pupil...
Why New Bedford’s ‘Cigarette’ Smokestack Hasn’t Yet Fallen
There's a certain mystique about why people like to see buildings come crashing down. New Bedford native Andrew Saunders, the President of New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal, is the point man for the redevelopment effort to the former Cannon Street Power Plant off Route 18, which will be important to the offshore wind industry.
GoLocalProv
18 Providence School Dept. Executives: Average Salary $157,000+
Providence Schools are ranked among the worst performing in the country, and as a result, under state oversight, the Providence School Department has been revamped — new superintendent and senior staff. The Department has been under fire in the past week for the handling of the announcement of the...
Somerset Berkley High Schoolers Told to Shelter in Place for Drill
SOMERSET — Students and staff at Somerset Berkley Regional High School sheltered in place at 9:15 a.m. Monday for a law enforcement drill, according to a message from school officials and Somerset police. Police posted a message from Somerset Berkley Regional Principal Dr. Susan Brelsford explaining the procedure to...
Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust
A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
reportertoday.com
Jane A. (Mitchell) Taylor
Jane A. (Mitchell) Taylor, 81, formerly of Seekonk,MA, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Allan R. Taylor. Born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Samuel G. and Marion E. (Benson) Mitchell, she...
GoLocalProv
Lauren Lee Malloy — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Lauren Lee Malloy is on a mission — to get answers into her mother’s death nearly 30 years ago. Despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the death as "natural," Malloy — armed with another forensic pathologist’s opinion that the case should be reexamined — pursued reopening the case.
RIDOT shutters Newport’s ‘Road to Nowhere’
Newport's "Road to Nowhere" closed Sunday after the Rhode Island Department of Transportation opened a new connector road between JT Connell Highway and the new Route 138 extension.
GoLocalProv
New Construction in South Kingstown for Just Over $1M
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Residential Properties are offering a new home designed by the premiere firm Meridan Custom Homes. Located at 783 Glen Rock Road in South Kingstown, the home is priced at $1,084,500. DESCRIPTION:. What a beautiful place to call home. This 2+ acre lot abuts 1000...
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts Households
A new short-term universal basic income (UBI) program is underway. It is worth $200 and $400 for eligible recipients. The first installment of the program benefitted 2000 Massachusetts residents via monthly payments. It lasted from November 2020 to August 2021.
newportthisweek.com
Real Estate: December 5 – 9
Real Estate Transactions from December 5 to December 9. 50 School St. Unit 8 was sold by Robert Gaudreau Jr., Trustee of the Robert Gaudreau Jr. Trust to MKR Rental Group for $2,650,000. 259 Gibbs Ave. was sold by Robert Corey to Fleury Properties, LLC for $2,109,500. 7 Sharon Ct....
RI man gets 1 year for role in $600K Home Depot fraud
A Providence man who participated in a scheme to defraud Home Depot of $600,000 in supplies was sentenced Thursday to one year and one day in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.
Who Is the Jenny Lind in New Bedford’s Jenny Lind Street?
Johanna Maria "Jenny" Lind was born on October 6, 1820, in Klara in central Stockholm, Sweden. So how is it that there is a street named for her in New Bedford?. Well, since you ask, I will tell you. I don't know. Jenny Lind was a Swedish opera singer often...
