Read full article on original website
Related
csengineermag.com
Future of Construction
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in the construction industry was 3.5 percent in July 2022. The last time it was lower than this was in September 2019, about six months before the initial lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic, the lowest it has been for nearly three years; the labor shortage remains one of the most critical construction industry trends for 2022, per The Hartford.
Federal government joins investigation into Williamsport transit grants
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In March of 2021, Newswatch 16 broke the story about the State Attorney General's investigation into the city of Williamsport's alleged misappropriation of transit funds from 2009 to 2019. Now, the city confirms that the federal government has joined the investigation. "The Federal Transit Administration has...
Comments / 0