EatingWell
Cranberry-Coconut Oatmeal Cookies
Dried Cranberries Bring Tang to Some Traditional Holiday Cookies. For many Americans, baking is very much a part of the holiday season. Those from the Caribbean regions have their rum-infused black cake or Christmas cake. Those from northern European traditions have a range of cookies. For many African Americans, it's about pies or even a gargantuan bounty of baked goods. My family was the exception. None of us were real sweets eaters, and, with only three of us, it just didn't make sense to go all-out. Therefore, I don't crave the heavy desserts that are for many a part of the season.
Farro & Hearty Green Spoon Salad
Quarter pumpkin (or squash) lengthwise and scoop out seeds and strings. Rub olive oil all over the flesh; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place, cut-side down, on the prepared baking sheet. Roast until tender and golden brown, 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
Cranberry-Lemon Cheesecake Bars
Meanwhile, thoroughly whisk softened cream cheese, 1/3 cup sugar, sour cream (or yogurt), egg, lemon juice, vanilla, salt and the remaining lemon zest together in a medium bowl. (Alternatively, combine ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth; transfer to a medium bowl and set aside.) Add cranberries and...
Pavlova with Meyer Lemon Curd & Citrus Salad
Place egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat on medium-high speed until very light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. With the mixer still running, slowly add 1¼ cups sugar, one large spoonful at a time, and beat until it holds firm, glossy peaks, 3 to 5 minutes longer.
Air-Fryer Gingerbread Churros
1. Combine water, butter, molasses and salt in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat until the butter is melted and the mixture starts to boil. Remove from heat. Using a wooden spoon, stir in flour until completely incorporated and the mixture starts to pull away from the sides of the pan. Let cool for 5 minutes.
Chopped Salad with Apple & Cranberry
Cranberries and apples add pops of sweetness to combine with the salty bites of feta cheese in this tasty salad. We use curly kale here, but you could substitute lacinato if you prefer. Serve this salad alongside any holiday meal or dinner party menu.
Eggnog Cheesecake
Combine graham cracker crumbs, butter, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan, pressing it into the bottom of the pan. Bake until set and light golden, 8 to 12 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes. (Do not turn off oven.)
3-Ingredient Cranberry-Brie Crostini
With just three ingredients, you can pull together an impressive appetizer perfect for holidays or dinner parties. The tangy cranberries cut through the richness of the cheese to create a balanced bite. This quick appetizer can be easily doubled to feed a crowd.
