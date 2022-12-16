ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett DOUBTFUL vs Panthers

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42026t_0jlKw3gt00

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach told the press on Friday that rookie starting quarterback Kenny Pickett is listed as doubtful for the Steelers Week 15 game versus the Carolina Panthers.

Pickett remains in the concussion protocol after taking a huge hit in last Sunday’s loss against the Baltimore Ravens. It is the second time this season that Pickett has suffered a concussion.

Tomlin also noted that the team would have more clarity about the quarterback position after Saturday’s walkthrough. If we assume Pickett isn’t going to play, it will come down to Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph with one of them getting the start. Trubisky has been a starter this season but played a dreadful game in place of Pickett last week. This could open the door for Rudolph to get his first action of the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North

As bowl season gets underway, Penn State is just two short weeks away from their Rose Bowl matchup against Utah. They did have two key players opt out to prepare for the draft, including Parker Washington and Joey Porter Jr. As we near draft season, we have seen several mocks out there from various outlets, many that feature Nittany Lions prospects. The latest mock draft from The Draft Network has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 14th overall pick in the draft. Let’s break this one down. It really does seem like the Steelers have struggled to find their identity...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Brock Purdy is changing 49ers' QB conversation

The ever-changing 49ers quarterback situation took another turn when Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13 and opened the door for rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy to take over the starting job. Purdy’s success through his three games not only changed the 49ers’ fortunes in 2022, it could ultimately...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Bosa among six 49ers selected to Pro Bowl

The NFL on Wednesday announced its 2022 Pro Bowl rosters. Six 49ers were named to the NFL’s new Pro Bowl Games. Hufanga is the only first-timer for the 49ers, though arguments could be made for LB Dre Greenlaw and CB Charvarius Ward. Williams has the most Pro Bowls to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield reveals what led him to request his release from Panthers

Baker Mayfield got while the gettin’ was good . . . at least for himself. Prior to kickoff of Monday night’s matchup between Mayfield’s Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers, the former No. 1 overall pick revealed why he requested his release from the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago. In an interview with ESPN, Mayfield said the Panthers not only planned on making him the third-string quarterback in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos, but they were also going to designate him as a healthy scratch for the contest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Franklin’s statement on passing of Franco Harris

The Penn State football family lost an icon with the passing of Franco Harris, a former Penn State running back and Pro Football Hall of Fame player. Harris passed away just days before the Pittsburgh Steelers were set to honor him and the 50th anniversary of his signature play in the NFL, The Immaculate Reception. Reactions and thoughts came flowing in all day following the news of Harris’ passing, and Penn State head coach James Franklin issued his own statement on a busy day with the start of the early signing period. Franklin called Harris a “true steward of the blue...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Judon the only Patriots player selected to Pro Bowl

The lack of Pro Bowl invites shows just how bad of a year it has been for the New England Patriots. Matthew Judon, the linebacker that has made a habit out of pancaking opposing quarterbacks this season, was the only Patriots player selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl team. As the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan noted, that’s the first time that’s happened since 2000, which was coach Bill Belichick’s first season with the Patriots.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL draft analyst who wasn't high on Brock Purdy thinks 49ers can win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy

What a difference some preseason action and 11 regular-season quarters makes. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah was in lockstep with the rest of the larger NFL draft community in putting Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy down his list of QBs in the 2022 draft. Now based on what he’s seen from Purdy in the pros, he’s putting the 49ers firmly in the Super Bowl conversation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy