Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Laura Sanko disagrees with Nick Diaz’s recent callout of Israel Adesanya: “I wouldn’t want to see him fight Izzy”
UFC analyst Laura Sanko hopes that Nick Diaz’s callout of Israel Adesanya doesn’t come to fruition. The Stockton native has been out of action since his rematch with Robbie Lawler in September 2021. The bout ended a six-year hiatus for the former Strikeforce champion, as he hadn’t competed since his no-contest with Anderson Silva in January 2015.
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
Paulo Costa reacts to the news that his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off: “They should stop being petty”
Paulo Costa has reacted after it was revealed his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off. The UFC announced Costa would be going down to Perth, Australia to fight the local fighter in Whittaker. However, for weeks, Costa had been vocal on social media saying he hasn’t signed a contract and wouldn’t, as he had one fight left on his deal and wanted more money.
Conor Mcgregor challenges Nate Diaz to Power Slap title match, Diaz responds
In October, UFC president Dana White launched Power Slap and former two-division UFC champion Conor Mcgregor wants to face Nate Diaz in the promotion. The Stockton Slap is Nate Diaz’ specialty. It’s his signature move. McGregor thinks he and Diaz should partake in a Power Slap championship match.
Sean O’Malley Believes Dana White’s Power Slap League is a ‘Recipe For Disaster’
Sean O’Malley believes Dana White’s latest combat sports venture into slap fighting is a “recipe for disaster,” but can see the entertainment value in what the UFC President is doing. Earlier this year, White announced the Power Slap League, his take on the popular trend of...
Arman Tsarukyan wants UFC to ‘get rid of’ Chandler, Poirier, and Gaethje — ‘All of them need to retire’
Arman Tsarukyan is highlighting passages in the Conor McGregor playbook. Much the same way the power-punching Irishman went after the featherweight division back when “Notorious” was an up-and-coming prospect, lightweight phenom Arman Tsarukyan is taking aim at the upper half of the 155-pound rankings and wants the old guard to make room for the next generation of superstars.
Submission Grappling Icon Gordon Ryan Claims to Make ‘More Money Than Most UFC Champions’
Gordon Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. For more than a decade, ‘The King‘ has dominated the competition as a five-time ADCC Submission Fighting World champion, a four-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time winner at the Eddie Bravo Invitational.
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look
It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
Jake Shields reacts to latest comments and accusations from Mike Jackson: “He’s just getting more racist and deranged”
Jake Shields is reacting to the latest comments and accusations from Mike Jackson. Mike Jackson (1-2 MMA) spoke to ‘MMA Fighting’ about the altercation he had with Jake Shields (33-11 MMA) at the UFC Performance Institute last Friday saying:. “We’re in a professional setting. I didn’t really think...
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Jackson: ‘Steroided up’ Jake Shields banned from UFC PI, facing charges for ‘assault’
Former UFC welterweight title contender Jake Shields has beef with current 170-pound bruiser Mike Jackson as a result of a social media spat, and not unlike the war games between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, Shields decided the best way to settle his score was by roughing up “The Truth” inside the UFC Performance Center last week in Las Vegas.
Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’
Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
Robert Whittaker responds to Paulo Costa fight cancelation: ‘They gave him a new contract’
Robert Whittaker will once again miss out on fighting at home. It was revealed earlier today (Mon., Dec. 19, 2022) that UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia will no longer play host to the Middleweight contender tilt between Whittaker and Paulo Costa after contract negotiations dissolved on Costa’s end. Instead, Whittaker is now left hanging with intentions of getting rebooked in the following months.
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
Rhea Ripley Wrestles Her First Intergender Match On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa in the first-ever intergender match of her WWE career on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. The match was set up after Tozawa threw the drink from his solo cup in Dominik Mysterio's face, drawing the ire of Ripley, who proceeded to strike Tozawa with a stiff right hand before challenging him to an impromptu match.
Cody Garbrandt Trains With Son Of Chechen Dictator Ramzan Kadyrov
Another former UFC champion has aligned himself with that of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov. Recently, ex-UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was photographed with Khamzat Chimaev and Kadyrov’s son, Ali, in Dubai. Ali shared the photos on his social media, posting Garbrandt with the caption, “another champion arrives to camp.”
Rapper Believes The Bloodline Storyline Is Struggling
One rapper believes that WWE is struggling with the next step in The Bloodline storyline. The Bloodline is widely regarded as the top faction in WWE with the best storyline. Even so, there is always room for criticism. Appearing on "Cheap Heat," rapper Sean "Smoke DZA" Pompey, admitted he wishes WWE would've done one thing differently with the story.
Alexander Volkanovski Says He Packed Up ‘More Muscle’ Than Ever Ahead Of Islam Makhachev Title Fight
Alexander Volkanovski said he has been bulking up and is now stronger than his recent fights. The P4P king is confident he’ll start the year 2023 with a massive win over Islam Makhachev. Alexander Volkanovski is making sure he’s packing in those extra pounds ahead of his UFC 284...
