Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Visit Washington D.C. to address Congress, meet BidenReynold AquinoWashington, DC
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
NASA's Artemis Crew III Visits Local DC Elementary SchoolMatthew KoehlerWashington, DC
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed At Jeanie Buss And Rob Pelinka For Failing LeBron James And Anthony Davis This Season
Los Angeles basketball is in a pretty rough state right now. As the science experiment continues to operate in Clipperland, the Lakers are considering all their options amid the latest development of Anthony Davis. After suffering a foot injury in Friday's 126-108 win over the Nuggets, Davis left the game...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Picked Him Up And Took Him Out For Dinner Before Going To The Gym: "I'm Going To The Club"
Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant weren't as close as AI would have wanted to be, but they still shared many memories together. They will always be linked with each other as they came to the league in the same year. Iverson was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No....
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Said Larry Bird Is Far Better Than LeBron James And Any Other Small Forward In NBA History
Michael Jordan and Larry Bird starred in some intense duels during their time together in the NBA. Although His Airness struggled a lot to win against Bird and his Boston Celtics, he put up incredible individual performances to make life a living hell for the C's during the 80s. MJ...
Yardbarker
Derrick Rose Doesn’t Hold Back About Knicks Trade Rumors
The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The team turned things around just over two weeks ago after another embarrassing loss at Madison Square Garden in a Saturday matinee against the Dallas Mavericks. New York...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas Reveals His Sister And Michael Jordan's Brother Hung Out As Friends, His Little Nephew Lived With Michael Jordan
When we take a look at the teams that were historically great in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons certainly had their share of dominance during the 1980s. It was the time when Isiah Thomas was a member of the franchise and was undoubtedly one of the best point guards in the league.
Yardbarker
Latest Anthony Davis news puts an end to his incredible run
The injury is an unfortunate setback for a player with a history of injuries who's been playing perhaps the best basketball of his career. Los Angeles (12-16, 12th in Western Conference) defeated Denver (17-11, third in Western Conference) 126-108 on Friday. Davis left before halftime and didn't return. Over the...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says His Team With LeBron James And Kobe Bryant Would Sweep Michael Jordan's Team In A 3 On 3 Game
Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant players in NBA history and you can make an argument that at his peak, he was the single most dominant one ever. That peak was with the Los Angeles Lakers as he led the team to a historic three-peat and along with him at the time was another one of the greats in Kobe Bryant.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Were Best Friends Until Isiah Made A Comment About Larry Bird, According To NBA Insider
Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas are two of the greatest point guards we have ever seen and for quite a while, the two of them were very close friends. Magic once spoke about how Isiah was his best friend in the early years of their careers and how they would often get together to talk basketball.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly developing new trade plan after Anthony Davis injury
The Los Angeles Lakers have gone 11-6 in their last 17 games. While that doesn’t seem great, it is a notable improvement from the 2-10 beginning of the season that fans were forced to contend with. Unfortunately, just as L.A. looked to be gaining steam, Anthony Davis got hurt...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo signed with the Chicago Bulls over the offseason, but he has not played in an NBA game this season. On Friday, the Bulls announced that they have waived Antetokounmpo and signed Carlik Jones. Bulls: "The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a...
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma responds to rumors of possible Lakers reunion
The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in the deal that got them Russell Westbrook. Things between Kuzma and L.A., right around the time he got dealt, were really bad. He was getting anonymously trashed by team officials on a weekly basis. Him and LeBron James were quite clearly not getting along.
Yardbarker
Deandre Ayton And Monty Williams Go Viral After Heated Courtside Altercation
The vibes with the Phoenix Suns have been rapidly changing over the last 2 years. Not long ago, they were the lovable underdogs of the league that broke out of NBA purgatory and built a contender. However, the last few years have changed fan perception of the Suns as they got more braggadocios before blowing 2-0 leads in consecutive playoff runs.
Yardbarker
Report reveals what Ja Morant said that led to his bizarre ejection
We are getting more answers about Ja Morant’s all-time head-scratcher of an ejection on Saturday night. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant was ejected in the second quarter of an eventual 115-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was having a seemingly innocent conversation with a fan who was sitting courtside when referee Ray Acosta suddenly tossed Morant from the game (video here).
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Huge Shot At The Knicks Despite 7-Game Win Streak "I Don't Think They Can Get Out Of One Round Of The Playoffs."
After a rough start to the season, the New York Knicks have been playing some really good basketball lately. As winners of 7 straight, and 8 of their last 10, they sit in 6th place in the East with a record of 17-13 overall. Still, despite some encouraging signs from...
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman On When Scottie Pippen Didn't Want To Play For Chicago Bulls: "Mike Had A Lot Of Confidence In Me. I'm Not Going To Letting Him Down."
The Chicago Bulls dynasty is undoubtedly one of the best teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. During the 1990s, there was hardly any team that could go toe-to-toe against the Bulls, and it is evident from the fact that the organization won six NBA Championships in the decade.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Rob Pelinka And The Lakers After Patrick Beverley Goes Viral For Taunting Chris Paul: "It’s The Most Interesting Storyline There Is About Lakers..."
Without their top four players on Monday, the shorthanded laker hardly stood a chance against the Phoenix Suns, who blew them out by 26 points. But as fans were quick to notice, none of it was enough to stop Patrick Beverley from having a good time. At some point in...
Yardbarker
ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'
The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Deandre Ayton's Beef With Head Coach Monty Williams: "Suns Must Trade Him"
The Phoenix Suns may have started the season on a good note, but their form in the last 10 games hasn't been good. They have a record of 4-6 in the last 10 games after the team's most recent defeat against the Washington Wizards. On top of struggling to find...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Players Were Frustrated With Zach LaVine During The Strong Exchange At Halftime Against The Timberwolves
The Chicago Bulls had a great last season and since the core of the team was intact, many expected the team to show a repeat of it. But in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Bulls have been playing a pretty disappointing level of basketball. As of now, the Bulls have...
