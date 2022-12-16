Read full article on original website
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces More Than $7.1 Million in Awards to Support Florida’s Rural Communities
Governor Ron DeSantis today announced more than $7.1 million in awards to nine Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. “These strategic investments in our rural communities are important to families and businesses in rural Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Our rural communities are the backbone of our state and strengthening their infrastructure strengthens Florida as a whole.”
Florida Surpasses 600 Bonuses Distributed to New Law Enforcement Recruits Through Bonus Program
Governor Ron DeSantis today announced more than 600 bonuses have been awarded to newly employed law enforcement recruits since the launch of the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program. Florida’s first-of-its-kind program is part of the strongest law enforcement support initiative in the nation and awards a one-time bonus payment of $5,000, after taxes, to each newly employed officer within the state. To date, a majority of the bonuses awarded have been issued to recruits with the remaining checks expected to be paid by the end of the week.
Florida’s Housing Market: Inventory, Median Prices Higher in Nov.
Florida’s housing market reported more inventory (active listings) and higher median prices in November compared to a year ago, though inflation and interest rates above 6% continued to influence buyer demand, according to Florida Realtors®’ latest housing data. Closed sales of single-family homes statewide last month totaled...
Sports Generated $146.5 Billion in Economic Impact for Florida’s Economy in Past Two Fiscal Years, New Study Shows
The Florida Sports Foundation announced its recently commissioned study found the total economic impact of the sports industry on Florida’s economy amounted to $146.5 billion in Fiscal Years 2019-20 and 2020-21. The report, conducted by the independent research firm Tourism Economics, also showed that the billions injected into the...
