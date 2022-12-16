Read full article on original website
Ethel Mildred “Millie” Margeson, 94, Scio
Ethel Mildred “Millie” MARGESON, 94, of Scio, NY, died Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Wellsville. Born November 9, 1928, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Donald and Doris Collins Burdick. On May 15, 1949, in Wellsville, she married Howard E. “Tom” Margeson, who predeceased her on October 26, 1970.
Wellsville falls to Olean for first boys’ basketball loss; B-R wins, J-T downs A/W (photos and story)
WELLSVILLE — Through the first five games of the season, Wellsville has begun their Class B2 Title defense off on the biggest of footsteps. Rattling off five straight wins, the road ahead would not get any easier for the Lions. A week removed from their first game within a...
Mayrene E. Hull, 80, Caneadea
Mayrene E. Hull, 80, of 7451 McNamara Hill Rd., passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, following a lengthy illness. Born October 23, 1942 in Cloquet, MN, she was the daughter of Toivo and Gertrude. Ylikopsa Typpo. Maryene grew up in Cloquet and was a graduate...
Wellsville Sea Lions defeat Canisteo-Greenwood, Cuba-Rushford in back-to-back meets
WELLSVILLE/CUBA — On back-to-back nights, the Wellsville Lions continue to find their groove in the water, as they built two strong first half leads and held onto them against both Canisteo-Greenwood back on Monday, and over the road at Cuba-Rushford on Tuesday, as they recorded 66-60 and 65-49 wins.
Alfred Town Talk : Sidewalk and Potpourri
Highlights of the December 8, 2022, meeting of the Alfred Town board. The town board addressed a number of topics at its December meeting, the first of which was the proposed sidewalk from Dollar General to ServU Credit Union. This discussion was precipitated by Greg Sammons, Vice President of Student Affairs at Alfred State College. He came to advocate for the project on the basis that it is a safety issue for community members and students who walk that portion of State Route 244. He was accompanied by the ASC student senate president who spoke on behalf of those students without their own car who want to walk to shop in this area. Mr. Sammons also indicated that ASC may be able to assist the village with snow removal. Community resident Bob Volk commented that having traversed this section of road for many years he would welcome a sidewalk.
100 acres added to Klipnocky State Forest, in northern Allegany County
In the winter of 2021, DEC acquired 100 acres in Klipnocky State Forest. Already a unique forest, this new property adds a new level of habitat diversity to the area. It is composed of 25 acres of hay fields and 55 acres of early successional habitat that is chock-full of blueberries, thornapple, and dogwoods. The remaining acreage has open ponds that are home to beavers and the occasional wood duck.
Cuba firefighters battle two-story structure fire, home destroyed, GoFundMe set up for Hennard family
The home of Al and Remy Hennard was destroyed by a fire on Monday night. The Cuba Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance has had a busy week with calls, and Monday night they had a two-story home on fire to battle. Fire officials said the blaze was called in at...
