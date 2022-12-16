ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wellsvillesun.com

Ethel Mildred “Millie” Margeson, 94, Scio

Ethel Mildred “Millie” MARGESON, 94, of Scio, NY, died Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Wellsville. Born November 9, 1928, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Donald and Doris Collins Burdick. On May 15, 1949, in Wellsville, she married Howard E. “Tom” Margeson, who predeceased her on October 26, 1970.
SCIO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Mayrene E. Hull, 80, Caneadea

Mayrene E. Hull, 80, of 7451 McNamara Hill Rd., passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, following a lengthy illness. Born October 23, 1942 in Cloquet, MN, she was the daughter of Toivo and Gertrude. Ylikopsa Typpo. Maryene grew up in Cloquet and was a graduate...
CANEADEA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Alfred Town Talk : Sidewalk and Potpourri

Highlights of the December 8, 2022, meeting of the Alfred Town board. The town board addressed a number of topics at its December meeting, the first of which was the proposed sidewalk from Dollar General to ServU Credit Union. This discussion was precipitated by Greg Sammons, Vice President of Student Affairs at Alfred State College. He came to advocate for the project on the basis that it is a safety issue for community members and students who walk that portion of State Route 244. He was accompanied by the ASC student senate president who spoke on behalf of those students without their own car who want to walk to shop in this area. Mr. Sammons also indicated that ASC may be able to assist the village with snow removal. Community resident Bob Volk commented that having traversed this section of road for many years he would welcome a sidewalk.
ALFRED, NY
wellsvillesun.com

100 acres added to Klipnocky State Forest, in northern Allegany County

In the winter of 2021, DEC acquired 100 acres in Klipnocky State Forest. Already a unique forest, this new property adds a new level of habitat diversity to the area. It is composed of 25 acres of hay fields and 55 acres of early successional habitat that is chock-full of blueberries, thornapple, and dogwoods. The remaining acreage has open ponds that are home to beavers and the occasional wood duck.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy