Highlights of the December 8, 2022, meeting of the Alfred Town board. The town board addressed a number of topics at its December meeting, the first of which was the proposed sidewalk from Dollar General to ServU Credit Union. This discussion was precipitated by Greg Sammons, Vice President of Student Affairs at Alfred State College. He came to advocate for the project on the basis that it is a safety issue for community members and students who walk that portion of State Route 244. He was accompanied by the ASC student senate president who spoke on behalf of those students without their own car who want to walk to shop in this area. Mr. Sammons also indicated that ASC may be able to assist the village with snow removal. Community resident Bob Volk commented that having traversed this section of road for many years he would welcome a sidewalk.

ALFRED, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO