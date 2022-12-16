ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dmagazine.com

The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

The Baby Jesus Stolen From A Fort Worth Christmas Display

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Someone stole the baby Jesus from the nativity display in Sundance Square. It was taken off the Sundace Square stage sometime between 2:00 AM and 2:20 AM Saturday. The thief was photographed in the act by Sundance Square Plaza’s security system, and that photograph has been turned over to Fort Worth Police.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Grapevine Featured on NBC's TODAY Show

The city of Grapevine has experienced some tough times with the recent tornadoes but as the clean-up continues, residents are continuing on in the spirit of the Christmas season. On Friday morning, Grapevine was featured on NBC's Today show as part of the "Merriest Main Street” series on the program,...
GRAPEVINE, TX
disruptmagazine.com

Luxury Real Estate Broker Chris D. Bentley Is Turning Heads And Transforming Texan Lives

Chris D. Bentley, the founder of his three-year-young business ​​Bentley Fine Properties, is making waves in the real estate industry thanks to his outstanding service and value to buyers and sellers all year round. Now, pinned with an array of award-winning titles like D Magazine’s Best Realtor® three years in a row, the luxury real estate broker is stepping things up as he continues to ‘sell the sizzle’ while disrupting Dallas’ market like never before.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway

What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
TEXAS STATE
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
CANTON, TX
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Local Restaurants Fail Health Inspection

Two Fort Worth restaurants were recently forced to close their doors due to serious health violations. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a series of health inspections were conducted between November 13 to December 3, their failure led to the closure of the two restaurants. The critical absence of hot...
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

Coffee Company closes in Lakewood after 40 years

Coffee Company, a longtime coffee wholesaler in Lakewood, has closed after 40 more than years in business. The local business, which opened in 1971, sold loose-leaf tea, produce, Lakewood Chocolates and European goods as well as roasted coffee beans. A note was shared on the company’s website: “After more than...
DALLAS, TX

