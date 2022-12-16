Read full article on original website
Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar In Texas Is So Full of Yuletide Fun
Ring in the Christmas cheer with some holiday fun here!
myfoxzone.com
Sundance Square officials need help finding person who stole baby Jesus from Nativity display
FORT WORTH, Texas — Officials with downtown Fort Worth's Sundance Square are asking the public for help in finding a person who stole baby Jesus from a Nativity display in the plaza area. The downtown district posted images of the alleged "Baby Jesus Thief" on Instagram, asking for help...
Southlake to Become Home of The Capital Grille
This brand from Darden Restaurants is known for dry-aged steaks and an extensive wine list.
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Need a new Sunday Funday spot? This Fort Worth food and drink stop is a multi-leveled experience
Adults need somewhere to unleash their inner kid. The people behind Pour Decisions in Fort Worth created a 21-year-old and up playground that doubles as a gameday paradise.
fox4news.com
Plano man is home for Christmas after spending nearly 200 days in the hospital because of COVID-19
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man is grateful to be home for the holidays. He spent nearly 200 days in the hospital battling a case of severe COVID-19. Last Christmas, Josh Welch watched his children open Christmas gifts via Facetime. Now as he continues his recovery, he’s looking at life...
wbap.com
The Baby Jesus Stolen From A Fort Worth Christmas Display
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Someone stole the baby Jesus from the nativity display in Sundance Square. It was taken off the Sundace Square stage sometime between 2:00 AM and 2:20 AM Saturday. The thief was photographed in the act by Sundance Square Plaza’s security system, and that photograph has been turned over to Fort Worth Police.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Grapevine Featured on NBC's TODAY Show
The city of Grapevine has experienced some tough times with the recent tornadoes but as the clean-up continues, residents are continuing on in the spirit of the Christmas season. On Friday morning, Grapevine was featured on NBC's Today show as part of the "Merriest Main Street” series on the program,...
DFW Weather: Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are headed to Texas by the end of the week. Now is the time to get prepared!
DALLAS — Bundle up, DFW! Thanks to an arctic front headed North Texas' way, it's going to be downright cold in our region this week. Here's what we know about what's headed our way. Wednesday. Our last quiet and comparatively "warm" day. En español: Clima en Dallas Fort Worth...
disruptmagazine.com
Luxury Real Estate Broker Chris D. Bentley Is Turning Heads And Transforming Texan Lives
Chris D. Bentley, the founder of his three-year-young business Bentley Fine Properties, is making waves in the real estate industry thanks to his outstanding service and value to buyers and sellers all year round. Now, pinned with an array of award-winning titles like D Magazine’s Best Realtor® three years in a row, the luxury real estate broker is stepping things up as he continues to ‘sell the sizzle’ while disrupting Dallas’ market like never before.
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway
What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
Will Texas Grid Collapse Again? Major Arctic Blast Predicted for Christmas
Hundreds of Texans died during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 after the state's power grid failed.
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
dallasexpress.com
Two Local Restaurants Fail Health Inspection
Two Fort Worth restaurants were recently forced to close their doors due to serious health violations. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a series of health inspections were conducted between November 13 to December 3, their failure led to the closure of the two restaurants. The critical absence of hot...
fox4news.com
Those buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery remembered on Wreaths Across America Day
DALLAS - Saturday marked Wreaths Across America Day, where volunteers laid wreaths at the tombstones of the men and women who fought for our country. That work was done at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, where more than 50,000 wreaths were laid in honor of those who lost their lives. "Think...
advocatemag.com
Coffee Company closes in Lakewood after 40 years
Coffee Company, a longtime coffee wholesaler in Lakewood, has closed after 40 more than years in business. The local business, which opened in 1971, sold loose-leaf tea, produce, Lakewood Chocolates and European goods as well as roasted coffee beans. A note was shared on the company’s website: “After more than...
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
cbs19.tv
Athena Strand's mom would tell her daughter's killer 'he is nothing, and she is everything' if given the chance
DECATUR, Texas — In an office in Downtown Decatur, Maitlyn Gandy enters the room surrounded by her legal team. She is the easiest to spot -- her pink hair stands out above all. The color was Gandy's oldest daughter Athena Strand's favorite. The mother says her hair was initially...
