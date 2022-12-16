Read full article on original website
Fisker PEAR Electric SUV Is Getting Something Called a "Houdini Trunk"
You may have heard of famed automotive designer and CEO Henrik Fisker from his time at BMW, Aston Martin, VLF, or even when he took on Tesla with the Karma. To say it's a prolific career is an understatement, but Fisker is now ready to take his greatest leap yet—as a mainstream all-electric SUV manufacturer. The newly-minted Fisker Inc. 's first SUV, the Ocean, is already headed to production next year with Magna Steyr in Europe. The brand's follow-up has just been revealed in camouflage with a trick trunk, so say hello to the Fisker PEAR.
Is This the Best Mitsubishi Evo Model of All Time?
From 1996 through 1999, Mitsubishi was on a tear, nabbing top honors in the ultra-competitive World Rally Championship series with their lethal turbocharged sedan Lancer Evolution platform. Much of that legendary four-year run was a result of Finnish sensation, Tommi Makinen. With such a massive impact made to Mitsubishi's competitive ways, not to mention the boost in Evo sales that resulted from their partnership, the automaker would go on to produce a very special Tommi Makinen Edition Evo based on the wheel ace's competitive exploits.
The 2024 Hyundai Kona EV Gets the Cool Staria Van's Good-Lookin' Unibrow
The Korean automakers have been on a roll lately with design, and the new 2024 Hyundai Kona EV continues the trend. The fresh new look will be joined by another crowded lineup of powertrain options, meaning the Kona will be offered with either an internal combustion engine (ICE), a performance-tuned N Line version, a hybrid electric model (HEV), and all-electric (EV) version. They all share a platform, but Hyundai will tune the styling of each to be a little unique.
Will This Special-Edition 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Wreak Havoc on a Raptor R?
The Ram 1500 TRX is already a huge, powerful, attention-grabbing truck thanks to its beefy fenders and supercharged V-8. Want it to stand out more? The new Havoc Edition is ready to help. Colored in a bright yellow paint scheme, the TRX Havoc Edition is going to be noticed no matter where you drive or park it. Might the new Ford Raptor R and its force-fed V-8 engine have anything to do with this sudden burst of extroversion from Ram? Your guess is as good as ours, but let's see if the Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition helps the TRX stay in the super-truck hunt.
Off-Road-Ish: Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road vs. Mazda CX-50 Turbo Premium Plus Comparison
As the sun rises over snow-peaked mountains, the view gives you chills. You can see for miles around, and it's just so beautiful. You spot an eagle gliding calmly overhead and look at your hiking buddy—they glance back, knowingly. This is why it's important to experience life out in the wilderness. But there's one problem: You're not on that mountain, you're slumped on a couch watching an energy drink ad on TV. Still, maybe those 30 seconds inspire you to get outdoors a few times a year.
How Much Does a Mercedes-Benz EQS Cost? Price Breakdown for the EQS Sedan and SUV Models
In case you hadn't noticed, the automotive world is hurtling headlong toward a new age of electric propulsion, and thanks in part to its rapidly expanding lineup of EQ-branded models, Mercedes-Benz is adapting to the paradigm shift as well as any automaker. Leading the way are its all-new, built-from-the-ground-up Mercedes EQS Sedan and EQS SUV models, a pair all-electric-powered high-end luxury vehicles.
Exclusive First Look! 340-HP 3.6-Liter Four-Cylinder LS-Headed Crate Engine
When you're walking a trade show you never know what you will come across, and the 2022 PRI show was no exception. We definitely weren't expecting to stumble across a four-cylinder crate engine topped with an LS3-port head! Blueprint Engine's John Chrise told HOT ROD, "We were there to show off some new racing V-8s, and weren't exactly thrilled they wanted us to take this new four-cylinder from our R&D Department since we didn't think PRI was the place to debut something like that. We were wrong! Turned out that the 3.6-liter "LS" was a major hit at the show, and we constantly had people coming by the booth asking about it!" This explains why the small mill was hiding in a corner of the booth.
2021 Nissan Rogue Yearlong Review Verdict: Worthy of Recommendation?
As automotive writers, we get asked a lot of questions. "What's your favorite car?" and "What's the most expensive thing you've driven?" are, predictably, the most common ones. The other day, someone asked a question that was a little different: "Is it kind of unsettling to switch cars all the time? For most people, a car is like their second home." We hadn't thought about it, but as much as we enjoy driving various vehicles every month, it can be a little disruptive moving your stuff, your memories, and your music from car to car. For a decent portion of this past year, a 2021 Nissan Rogue became this author's second home. So, the natural question is: Did the Rogue feel like home?
Hennessey Takes the Ford F-150 Raptor R Beyond Bonkerdome with 1,000 HP
It's one of the quickest ways to drive in the desert, but for some, the 700-horsepower in the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R just isn't quite enough. There are those who just want to see their truck eclipse the four digit mark when it's on the dyno's rollers. For those people, Hennessey is creating a new level of performance with the 2023 Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000 promising a 1,000-hp output from the modified Ford Raptor.
This Custom GMC Hummer EV Is in the Army (Green) Now
There aren't that many all-electric GMC Hummer EV trucks on the road, so naturally, there aren't that many customized ones silently zipping around. Plus, it's one of those vehicles that doesn't really need customizing; it's absolutely large-and-in-charge straight from the factory. It comes as no surprise, though, that South Florida Customs (SoFlo Customs), maker of the SoFlo Stallion Ford Bronco and SoFlo Spartan Jeep Gladiator, has captured the electric giant and given it the SoFlo treatment. The result is called the SoFlo Strikeforce GMC Hummer EV, and it's everything we've come to expect from SoFlo. And yes, it's still electric. And yes, all the mods add some 400 pounds of heft over the factory Hummer EV.
2022 Land Rover Range Rover V-8 First Test: It Ain’t Electric, But It’ll Do
Land Rover's legendary Range Rover has become gradually greener, with the addition of mild- and plug-in hybrid versions and an all-electric version on the way. The new-for-2022 Range Rover still offers a V-8, but it's a new engine—a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo unit that replaces the 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 in the previous-gen Range Rover. How does this new V-8 do the hustle? We strapped on the timing gear to find out.
Kia Stinger Production Fades Into Sunset With Limited Tribute Edition
Just last year, all trims of the 2023 Kia Stinger received a power bump and slight refresh in a surprise twist—instead of dying soon, as most observers expected, the sporty model was sticking around for a couple more years. It was finally the 300-hp performance-oriented sedan people claimed it should have always been. Well, it would seem the reaper caught up with the rare fastback, as Kia has announced a limited somewhat final-sounding "Tribute Edition" to celebrate its relatively short time buzzing around Kia dealerships.
2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro V-8 Now Packs 1,000 HP
Chevrolet's factory-built drag car, the COPO Camaro, returns for 2023 but it's bringing along a new engine to the quarter-mile fight. How does it compare to the outgoing 572 V-8 from the 2022 model? We take a look at the specs for both to see how these big block Camaros line up, but suffice it to say, the new COPO 632 is going to be a much more powerful engine thanks to more displacement.
2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro First Test: We Expected Better
In a perfect world, all cars would be flawless and our jobs would be obsolete. Perfection is rarely the reality, though, and that quickly brings us to the new Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. We waited 15 years for a redesigned Tundra, and the result is not without its virtues. But this TRD Pro nevertheless fell notably below our expectations.
