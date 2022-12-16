Florida gas prices dropped 12 cents per gallon last week headed into a week when 5.8 million Floridians are preparing for year-end holiday road trips, according to AAA. The state average has declined five consecutive weeks, falling a total of 54 cents per gallon since mid-November. On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.04 per gallon, the lowest daily average price since September 2021. Sunday’s state average is almost 20 cents per gallon less than what travelers paid at the pump last Christmas ($3.23).

