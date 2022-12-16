ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

France 24

Twitter users vote to oust Elon Musk as CEO

Twitter users want Elon Musk to step down as head of the social media platform. That’s according to a poll created by the billionaire, the results came after 17 million users voted over 12 hours. The negative outcome marks fresh turmoil for the new Twitter boss who has courted plenty of controversy since his takeover on October 27th. Analysts say Musk’s short tenure already has Twitter on track to lose four billion dollars a year. FRANCE 24's Yinka Oyetade reports.
France 24

Twitter to ban users from promoting rival social media platforms

Twitter announced Sunday it would no longer allow users to promote their accounts on a host of social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram -- the latest policy change by the company under its controversial new owner Elon Musk. The move -- which also affects Mastodon, Post and Truth Social...
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
AOL Corp

U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.

