A stern recommendation against a former president. In fact, a call to prosecute him. But will it be enough to persuade federal prosecutors to do that?. The U.S. House Jan. 6 Select Committee assigned to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol almost two years ago spoke for a final time Monday. All nine members of the select committee agree that former President Donald Trump should face criminal charges including conspiracy, obstruction of Congress, and aiding an insurrection.

1 DAY AGO