WFMZ-TV Online
German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp
BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of...
WFMZ-TV Online
US flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jan. 6 committee recommends charges against Trump: What's next?
A stern recommendation against a former president. In fact, a call to prosecute him. But will it be enough to persuade federal prosecutors to do that?. The U.S. House Jan. 6 Select Committee assigned to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol almost two years ago spoke for a final time Monday. All nine members of the select committee agree that former President Donald Trump should face criminal charges including conspiracy, obstruction of Congress, and aiding an insurrection.
