Corvallis, OR

osubeavers.com

Beavers Drop Maui Classic Finale

KIHEI, HAWAI'I – LSU took control in the second quarter and knocked off Oregon State 87-55 in Sunday's Maui Classic finale. Talia von Oelhoffen led OSU with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. Raegan Beers also scored in double figures with 11 points and five rebounds. Oregon State...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Set to Wrap Up Nonconference Slate vs. Denver

THE GAME: Oregon State will wrap up nonconference play Wednesday when Denver visits Gill Coliseum. The game will tip at 7 p.m. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. LIVE STATS:...
CORVALLIS, OR
Larry Brown Sports

UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon

UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix. Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from... The post UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
osubeavers.com

Von Oelhoffen’s Career Day Leads Beavs to Win in Maui Classic

KIHEI, HAWAI'I – It's Talia von Oelhoffen's world and we're just living in it. The sophomore had the game of her career to-date with a career-best 41 points on 17-of-20 shooting with six assists and five rebounds to power Oregon State past Nevada 96-84 in the opening game of the Maui Classic.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Bo Nix is Back and we've got more recruiting news

The biggest news of the Oregon offseason is Bo Nix announcing he's back for a second season with the Oregon Ducks in 2023. What do we know about Dante Moore and UCLA? Could Oregon lose another commitment? Who could Oregon be flipping? We talk all things recruiting and Bo Nix on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Beavers win big in Vegas

Oregon State played all their cards right in Vegas Saturday, trouncing Florida 30-3 at the Las Vegas Bowl. The Beavers end with a 10-win season for only the third time in program history. Five different Beavers scored touchdowns in the win. Oregon State held Florida to just two yards in...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support

EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
EUGENE, OR
KGW

UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance

EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

How huge chicken facilities could affect farming east of Salem

The North Santiam River has carved a steep embankment into the land at the back of Christina Eastman’s family farm east of Salem. She keeps a grill on a grassy patch high above the water’s edge for summer cookouts and get-togethers. “Nice place to hang, huh?” Eastman said....
SALEM, OR
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light

One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze

Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different

(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
kezi.com

U.S. Marines walking across the country to finish journey in Newport

NEWPORT, Ore. -- On Saturday, a cross-country journey for three retired U.S. marines is coming to an end after half a year of walking. Back in June, Sergeant Major Coleman Kinzer and Sergeant Major Justin Lehew set out to walk more than 3,300 miles along Highway 20 from Boston, Massachusetts to Newport, Oregon. They were joined in August by Staff Sergeant Raymond Shinohara. They are expected to finish their journey on Saturday, December 17.
NEWPORT, OR

