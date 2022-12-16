It’s no Wall Street secret, Carvana (CVNA) is in big trouble. A huge debt load, falling vehicle sales and mounting losses against a backdrop of a weakening economy have the company staring over the precipice. The fact the online car retailer might be on the brink of bankruptcy was given credence recently by the news that ten of its biggest lenders, who collectively hold almost $4 billion of the company’s unsecured debt, have decided to work together for a period over potential restructuring talks with the company.

1 DAY AGO