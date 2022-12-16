Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy
One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business.
tipranks.com
Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks
HEICO (HEI) Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on HEICO yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.44. According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of. 4.3% and a 57.6% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers...
tipranks.com
Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield
The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market.
tipranks.com
Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.05. According to TipRanks, Tsai is an analyst with an average return of -1.6% and...
tipranks.com
Roth Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Veritone (VERI)
In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Veritone (VERI – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $6.37. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Blockchain, Digital Turbine, and...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Hold rating on Palantir Technologies (PLTR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares opened today at $6.80. According to TipRanks, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 59.23%...
tipranks.com
Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adobe (ADBE), ServiceNow (NOW) and Datadog (DDOG)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Adobe (ADBE – Research Report), ServiceNow (NOW – Research Report) and Datadog (DDOG – Research Report). Adobe (ADBE) In a report released today, Tyler Radke from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on...
tipranks.com
UBS Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Siemens Energy (SMEGF)
UBS analyst Supriya Subramanian maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR25.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $17.84. According to TipRanks, Subramanian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 60.32% success...
tipranks.com
Could Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) be Near Implosion?
Although a certain contrarian temptation exists to buy shares of deflated Opendoor Technologies, rising fundamental headwinds suggest that investors should stay far away from OPEN stock. When legendary investor Warren Buffett said to be greedy when others are fearful and fearful while others are greedy, it’s quite likely that he...
tipranks.com
Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) and MSA Safety (MSA)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL – Research Report) and MSA Safety (MSA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments. The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) In a report...
tipranks.com
Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Gentex (GNTX)
In a report released yesterday, David Kelley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Gentex (GNTX – Research Report), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $26.64. According to TipRanks, Kelley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a...
tipranks.com
Blackberry’s (TSE:BB) Q3 Results are in, Beating Expectations
Blackberry announced its Fiscal Q3-2023 results just recently, and while the results beat analysts’ expectations, certain metrics are heading in the wrong direction. Canadian technology company and meme stock Blackberry (TSE: BB) (NYSE:BB) reported its Fiscal Q3-2023 financial results today, and both revenue and earnings beat analysts’ estimates. Note: all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
tipranks.com
Carvana Stock: Another 77% Drop From Here in the Cards? This 5-Star Analyst Thinks So
It’s no Wall Street secret, Carvana (CVNA) is in big trouble. A huge debt load, falling vehicle sales and mounting losses against a backdrop of a weakening economy have the company staring over the precipice. The fact the online car retailer might be on the brink of bankruptcy was given credence recently by the news that ten of its biggest lenders, who collectively hold almost $4 billion of the company’s unsecured debt, have decided to work together for a period over potential restructuring talks with the company.
tipranks.com
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Soars 24% after $282M Asset Sale
IAMGOLD stock soared after announcing an asset sale and additional funding. Both of these developments will help the company be capitalized for its Côté Gold Project construction. IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG), a Canadian gold production and exploration company, soared over 24% today after announcing that it’s selling some of...
tipranks.com
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs
In a report released today, Andrea Tan from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL – Research Report), with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $234.83. According to TipRanks, Tan is an analyst with an average return of -19.9% and...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)
In a report released today, Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares opened today at $8.63. According to TipRanks, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
tipranks.com
Echelon Wealth Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Canada Nickel Company (CNIKF)
Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker maintained a Buy rating on Canada Nickel Company (CNIKF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.18. According to TipRanks, Walker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and...
tipranks.com
Verona Rises on Positive Clinical Data
Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) are soaring in morning trading today after the company announced positive data from the Phase 3 trial of nebulized ensifentrine as a maintenance treatment for the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The study achieved primary as well as key secondary endpoints indicating...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Vertex (VERX)
Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Sell rating on Vertex (VERX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares opened today at $15.30. According to TipRanks, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 54.49% success...
tipranks.com
New Avatar Movie Solidifies Imax Stock’s (NYSE:IMAX) Strong-Buy Rating
Although the box office presents significant worries based on a weakening consumer economy, Imax represents an oddity. While also hurting, analysts rate IMAX stock a Strong Buy. Better yet, there’s a credible reason why that is. By intuition, the narrative undergirding advanced film projector specialist Imax (NYSE:IMAX) appears exceptionally...
Comments / 0