judoinside.com
Baruch Shmailov awards Israeli fans with gold in Jerusalem
Baruch Shmailov gave the Israeli supporters what they wanted. In a brutish final against French Daikii Bouba he clained the gold medal, the first for Israel at the first day of the IJF Judo masters. Israel is a country of judo, no doubt.. Israel home fighter Baruch Shmailov brought joy at the tribunes by showing a golden performance at the IJF Masters in Jerusalem.
Career best for Shirine Boukli in Jerusalem
The final block of the women’s U48kg in Jerusalem brought interesting contests without pre-determined winners. Shirine Boukli reached the final, to face Wakana Koga, without a hitch. She was strong, determined and with a confidence that spilled over, presenting itself as an impossibility to lose. She passed Costa in the semi-final just as easily as she did the others. The final could have present a test though.
Baruch Shmailov converts support into judo power
Baruch Shmailov (ISR) is a fighter, no doubt and massively supported by the public, who were chanting and cheering loudly throughout the day. In the final against Yondonperenlei of Mongolia Shmailov had to convert the support into power and judo intelligence. He succeeded and took a precious gold medal in front of his family, wife and home crowd.
Christa Deguchi back at top spot and a medal at Masters finally
Christa Deguchi had some great moments in 2022, including victories at the Baku Grand Prix in July and the Zagreb Grand Prix in November. On Tuesday, the Albertan made sure to end the year right by winning the gold medal at the Masters Tournament in Jerusalem, Israel. In the big final, Deguchi found herself up against Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Sarah Léonie Cysique of France in a hard-fought match that went into overtime. The Canadian was declared the winner when her opponent forfeited due to an injury.
Lee Ha-rim takes another gold for Korea
Korea remains strong in the lightweight class. Last year in Doha’s Masters it was Kim Won-Jin, this time Lee Ha-Rim showed to be the best. In the final he was exposed to Ryuju Nagayama (JPN), already crowned twice at the Masters (2017 and 2019). The least we can say is that this competition is particularly successful for this Japanese judoka and he left no chance for his opponent to reach the final, winning comfortably to bring him a third Masters final, this time facing Harim Lee of Korea.
Distria Krasniqi books fourth Masters victory, first in U52
For a place on the top of the podium in Jerusalem she had no-one else to face but the current Olympic champion from the U48kg category, Distria Krasniqi (KOS). Once again, if you are not convinced that the Masters is the competition to follow, here is the proof. Giles versus Krasniqi, this is the best kind of match in the current moment, even though the queen Uta Abe is not present in Jerusalem. The absence of some benefits others, but we certainly won't complain about this year's U52kg final.
