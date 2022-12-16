For a place on the top of the podium in Jerusalem she had no-one else to face but the current Olympic champion from the U48kg category, Distria Krasniqi (KOS). Once again, if you are not convinced that the Masters is the competition to follow, here is the proof. Giles versus Krasniqi, this is the best kind of match in the current moment, even though the queen Uta Abe is not present in Jerusalem. The absence of some benefits others, but we certainly won't complain about this year's U52kg final.

9 HOURS AGO