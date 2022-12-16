ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Structure fire near Valleyford sends 1 to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has been transported to the hospital after a home caught fire near Valleyford off Highway 27. Emergency crews responded to a fire call the morning of Dec. 21. Crews were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes. No animals were in the home at...
VALLEYFORD, WA
US 395 reopened at Wandermere Bridge after crews clear multi-vehicle crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 has reopened at the Wandermere Bridge, following a closure that lasted about an hour. Southbound US 395 is closed at the Wandermere Bridge, as crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), traffic is being diverted onto Norh...
SPOKANE, WA
Crash blocking I-90 Westbound near Liberty Lake

SPOKANE, Wash. - I-90 Westbound is partially blocked near the Liberty Lake/ Harvard Road interchange due to a multi-vehicle collision. The right lane and left shoulder are currently blocked. The Washington State Department of Transportation is telling people to expect significant delays and to please slow down. This is a...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
'Severe right off the bat': Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee

MT. SPOKANE, Wash. - After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
SPOKANE, WA
Third person arrested in death near People's Park

A third person has been arrested in the homicide of Andy Hernandez at High Bridge Park in October. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, 18-year-old Larren Parker has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree kidnapping. For our previous coverage of this homicide, click here.
SPOKANE, WA
Moose rescued from Little Spokane River in Elk thanks to eagle-eyed couple

ELK, Wash. - A moose is safe and reunited with her calf in Elk, Washington, after an eagle-eyed couple noticed she was in trouble and alerted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD). According to WDFD Communications Manager Staci Lehman, the couple initially thought they saw an eagle struggling...
ELK, WA
Vigil being held Dec. 21 for nurse killed in Spokane

The Washington State Nurses Association is holding a vigil for Douglass Brant, the home nurse that was killed on the job in Spokane. The vigil will be held on Dec. 21 at the Grand Ballroom at the Double Tree by Hilton Spokane City Center at 5:30 p.m.
SPOKANE, WA
The weather outside is frightful!

Tuesday will bring the potential of 2-4" of new snowfall for the Spokane area and 3-6" in CDA. The higher totals will be in the Palouse, foothills of the Blue mountains, north and central Idaho and the Cascades where there are winter storm watches in place. Snow totals in these areas look like 4-8" for the Palouse and LC Valley and 3-4" for Sandpoint. The Cascade mountains will potentially see up to 20", with the North Idaho mountains likely seeing 18-24".
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane residents bring up sidewalk safety concerns

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Who is liable for keeping sidewalks clear and what happens when that is not done?. "I fell down and I knew that I needed to get across the street because I was afraid of another vehicle possibly behind that car," Greg Szabo said. Last Friday, Szabo...
SPOKANE, WA
Snow Through Tuesday, Followed by Extreme Cold Rest of the Week!

Arctic BLAST and bouts of snow as we head into Christmas!. Throw all of your extra blankets on the bed! An arctic front will continue to drive daytime highs down into the teens and single digits, overnight lows below zero with windchill temperatures as cold as -35° through Thursday, with the coldest temperatures being Wednesday night into Thursday morning!
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane officials address homelessness crisis, shelter system as a cold snap settles in

SPOKANE, Wash. - At a briefing on Monday afternoon at the Emergency Operations Center—the Spokane region's response to Camp Hope—officials touted improvements to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC). They also discussed the outreach efforts to camp residents by Spokane police officers, Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies, and members of the Spokane Regional Behavioral Health Unit (BHU). It's the first briefing they've held on the matter in nearly a month.
SPOKANE, WA
No. 11 Gonzaga hoping to build on momentum against visiting Grizzlies

With final exams complete and an impressive win over Alabama added to the resume, Gonzaga has one more task ahead before many of its players board flights home for a short holiday break. Gonzaga entertains Montana, which is riding a three-game winning streak, on Tuesday. The Zags (9-3) have one...
SPOKANE, WA

