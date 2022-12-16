Read full article on original website
Structure fire near Valleyford sends 1 to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has been transported to the hospital after a home caught fire near Valleyford off Highway 27. Emergency crews responded to a fire call the morning of Dec. 21. Crews were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes. No animals were in the home at...
US 395 reopened at Wandermere Bridge after crews clear multi-vehicle crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 has reopened at the Wandermere Bridge, following a closure that lasted about an hour. Southbound US 395 is closed at the Wandermere Bridge, as crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), traffic is being diverted onto Norh...
Crash blocking I-90 Westbound near Liberty Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. - I-90 Westbound is partially blocked near the Liberty Lake/ Harvard Road interchange due to a multi-vehicle collision. The right lane and left shoulder are currently blocked. The Washington State Department of Transportation is telling people to expect significant delays and to please slow down. This is a...
'Severe right off the bat': Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. - After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
Third person arrested in death near People's Park
A third person has been arrested in the homicide of Andy Hernandez at High Bridge Park in October. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, 18-year-old Larren Parker has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree kidnapping. For our previous coverage of this homicide, click here.
Armed burglary suspect arrested with 900+ suspected Fentanyl pills, Methamphetamine
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - 20-year-old Gavin Barrett has been arrested in connection with a Spokane Valley burglary investigation. Once arrested, police obtained 23 grams of meth, three handguns, stolen credit cards, stolen property from a store and 900 suspected fentanyl pills. On Dec. 9 Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Detectives and...
Moose rescued from Little Spokane River in Elk thanks to eagle-eyed couple
ELK, Wash. - A moose is safe and reunited with her calf in Elk, Washington, after an eagle-eyed couple noticed she was in trouble and alerted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD). According to WDFD Communications Manager Staci Lehman, the couple initially thought they saw an eagle struggling...
'Sawed the tree down': Grinch steals nearly decade-old Christmas tree growing on 9th and Jefferson
SPOKANE, Wash. - The holiday season is all about giving, unless you're a Grinch. On 9th and Jefferson, a person was caught stealing a Christmas tree that had been growing for nearly a decade, and that's not even all of it. Roger Takiguchi said he went outside his home to...
Vigil being held Dec. 21 for nurse killed in Spokane
The Washington State Nurses Association is holding a vigil for Douglass Brant, the home nurse that was killed on the job in Spokane. The vigil will be held on Dec. 21 at the Grand Ballroom at the Double Tree by Hilton Spokane City Center at 5:30 p.m.
More people move into the Catalyst Project in Spokane's West Hills neighborhood
According to Catholic Charities, 26 people have moved into the Catalyst Housing Project in Spokane's West Hills Neighborhood since it opened. Residents have already seen the benefits of living indoors.
'An icon': Athol's own 'Vincent Von Swan' to receive prosthetic bill after dog attack
ATHOL, Idaho - 7-year-old Vincent Von Swan, also known as "Vinny," at Rebel Ranch Livestock in Athol will be receiving the best gift this holiday season: A long-anticipated prosthetic bill. Emma Heigel, who runs the ranch, said Vinny was brought into care after being attacked by a dog in over...
The weather outside is frightful!
Tuesday will bring the potential of 2-4" of new snowfall for the Spokane area and 3-6" in CDA. The higher totals will be in the Palouse, foothills of the Blue mountains, north and central Idaho and the Cascades where there are winter storm watches in place. Snow totals in these areas look like 4-8" for the Palouse and LC Valley and 3-4" for Sandpoint. The Cascade mountains will potentially see up to 20", with the North Idaho mountains likely seeing 18-24".
Spokane residents bring up sidewalk safety concerns
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Who is liable for keeping sidewalks clear and what happens when that is not done?. "I fell down and I knew that I needed to get across the street because I was afraid of another vehicle possibly behind that car," Greg Szabo said. Last Friday, Szabo...
Snow Through Tuesday, Followed by Extreme Cold Rest of the Week!
Arctic BLAST and bouts of snow as we head into Christmas!. Throw all of your extra blankets on the bed! An arctic front will continue to drive daytime highs down into the teens and single digits, overnight lows below zero with windchill temperatures as cold as -35° through Thursday, with the coldest temperatures being Wednesday night into Thursday morning!
Eastern Washington football nets 19 recruits, including four quarterbacks
Less than a month after Eastern Washington wrapped up its first losing football season in 16 years, Eagles coaches announced their next class of recruits on Wednesday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino. They did so with an eye not on the distant future, but on the immediate. “How can...
Spokane officials address homelessness crisis, shelter system as a cold snap settles in
SPOKANE, Wash. - At a briefing on Monday afternoon at the Emergency Operations Center—the Spokane region's response to Camp Hope—officials touted improvements to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC). They also discussed the outreach efforts to camp residents by Spokane police officers, Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies, and members of the Spokane Regional Behavioral Health Unit (BHU). It's the first briefing they've held on the matter in nearly a month.
Quick recap: Led by Drew Timme's 32 points, Gonzaga holds off pesky Montana 85-75 for record-breaking home win
It had been seven years since Gonzaga and Montana had last gone head-to-head on a basketball court – with their last meeting coming in 2015 when the then-No. 20 Bulldogs escaped an upset attempt 61-58. This time around, the 11th-ranked Zags allowed Montana to stick around again, holding on...
No. 11 Gonzaga hoping to build on momentum against visiting Grizzlies
With final exams complete and an impressive win over Alabama added to the resume, Gonzaga has one more task ahead before many of its players board flights home for a short holiday break. Gonzaga entertains Montana, which is riding a three-game winning streak, on Tuesday. The Zags (9-3) have one...
