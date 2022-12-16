Read full article on original website
ScoopDawg
3d ago
the conferacy will never be forgotten and when the day comes. it will be called again to defend out country against another FEDERAL AGGRESSION LIKE THE FBI IS DOING NOW
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddlingMargaret MinnicksChester, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Dollar Tree is Planning to Open a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenRichmond, VA
A Christian hate group put up a homophobic billboard in Richmond, Virginia without permissionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia recognized for this year’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of LightsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Franklin News Post
Virginia from Above: Removal of A.P. Hill statue in Richmond
Workers on Tuesday looked for the remains of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill after removing his statue, Richmond’s last city-owned Confederate monument, on the intersection of West Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in Richmond. Unlike other drone photos that we have published, the scenery here is a bit unusual. I...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Why 'Love Letter' was projected onto Carytown's Byrd Theatre
“The message is really clear that LGBTQ people are welcome in restaurants, that they are safe in Richmond, that they are celebrated in Richmond and that they belong in Richmond.”
NBC12
Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Working less than five days a week and getting full-time pay is a dream for most people, but for the employees of this Richmond restaurant, that dream is now a reality. As the height of the pandemic settles down, employers are noticing workers are valuing something...
styleweekly.com
Opening Acts and Curtain Calls
In the local theater world, post-COVID(ish), there’s as much action going on behind the scenes as there is onstage. This past year saw shutdowns, splits, acquisitions and renamings in addition to the arrival of a couple of new players. We tapped theater critics Rich Griset and David Timberline for their thoughts on a tumultuous 2022.
Two dozen townhomes planned for site near the Fan
Another parking lot in the city is in line for new development, and this time it’s one currently owned by Dominion Energy south of the Fan.
Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out
Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind bulletproof Plexiglas.
How Henrico's Hilliard House is changing the face of homeless shelters
Terry Iguina, the Director of Operations with Housing Families First said the unique format of the shelter gives families a sense of peace and privacy they may not have found in other shelters.
Years after his son disappeared at a Richmond club, his dad is still searching
Randall Collins was 24 years old when he vanished without a trace from Richmond, Virginia in April 2014.
Richmond's most expensive home sales in 2022
Want more proof that Richmond home prices went bonkers in 2022? The number of homes that sold for a million dollars or more doubled this year, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Richmond Association of Realtors.Why it matters: The median single-family home sale price for the year thus far is $375,000.By the numbers: 408 houses in metro Richmond sold for $1 million or more in 2022 (as of the end of last week). In 2021, it was 196.At 172, Henrico has the most million-dollar-plus sales, followed by …Richmond: 148 Chesterfield: 60 Hanover: 26Worth noting: Million-dollar or more...
Lewis Ginter voted 2nd best light show by USA Today
Richmond's very own Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has been recognized for this year's Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights as one of the best botanical garden light shows in the country, according to USA Today's 10 Best List.
The touching reason these folks handed out presents to Richmond families
The Brothers Concerned for Gilpin group hosted their second annual holiday event Saturday at the Gilpin Community Center in Richmond.
Virginia Rogers Holton, former First Lady of Virginia, dies at 97
Virginia Rogers Holton, the wife of former Virginia Governor A. Linwood Holton Jr. and an early advocate for school desegregation, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16 at the age of 97.
Will restricting convenience stores make Richmond safer? Expert says no.
The Richmond City Council is hoping to reduce crime by looking to apply stricter regulations on convenience stores by changing zoning laws.
Racist Doctors and Organ Thieves: Why So Many Black People Distrust the Health Care System
It’s more than just Tuskegee. Racism still poisons American health care.
NBC12
Pending purchase, Richmond conservancy group eyes Mayo Island restoration
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Since 1983, there’s been a lot of talk about making Mayo Island in Richmond open and accessible to the public. The 14.9-acre site is now under contract and pending purchase by Capital Region Land Conservancy. “It is not a gift of land. It is actually...
styleweekly.com
Preview: Susan Greenbaum at the Tin Pan, Dec. 23
Local singer and songwriter Susan Greenbaum originally scheduled her end of year concert at the Tin Pan for Dec. 3, aiming for a time before people got sick of seasonal standards. Then she got sick herself, losing her voice after catching something from a cute 3-year-old on Thanksgiving. Now the event is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23, deep in the seasonal mix.
WRIC TV
Man shot on Byron Street in Henrico
(HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A man is hurt after a shooting in Henrico early Tuesday morning. According to the Henrico Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Byron Street near Ammons Avenue at 1:12 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They found a man hurt on the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Richmond beauty startup enters first brick-and-mortar shop amid online expansion
After starting out in 2021 selling only through its own website, a local beauty products brand has expanded its presence online and in the physical world.
Hanover County to buy 113 acres for new school complex
Hanover County is preparing to purchase 113 acres of land in Mechanicsville for a new school complex that would include a high school and middle school.
