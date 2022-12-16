ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 1

ScoopDawg
3d ago

the conferacy will never be forgotten and when the day comes. it will be called again to defend out country against another FEDERAL AGGRESSION LIKE THE FBI IS DOING NOW

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin News Post

Virginia from Above: Removal of A.P. Hill statue in Richmond

Workers on Tuesday looked for the remains of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill after removing his statue, Richmond’s last city-owned Confederate monument, on the intersection of West Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in Richmond. Unlike other drone photos that we have published, the scenery here is a bit unusual. I...
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Working less than five days a week and getting full-time pay is a dream for most people, but for the employees of this Richmond restaurant, that dream is now a reality. As the height of the pandemic settles down, employers are noticing workers are valuing something...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Opening Acts and Curtain Calls

In the local theater world, post-COVID(ish), there’s as much action going on behind the scenes as there is onstage. This past year saw shutdowns, splits, acquisitions and renamings in addition to the arrival of a couple of new players. We tapped theater critics Rich Griset and David Timberline for their thoughts on a tumultuous 2022.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out

Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind bulletproof Plexiglas.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmond's most expensive home sales in 2022

Want more proof that Richmond home prices went bonkers in 2022? The number of homes that sold for a million dollars or more doubled this year, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Richmond Association of Realtors.Why it matters: The median single-family home sale price for the year thus far is $375,000.By the numbers: 408 houses in metro Richmond sold for $1 million or more in 2022 (as of the end of last week). In 2021, it was 196.At 172, Henrico has the most million-dollar-plus sales, followed by …Richmond: 148 Chesterfield: 60 Hanover: 26Worth noting: Million-dollar or more...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Preview: Susan Greenbaum at the Tin Pan, Dec. 23

Local singer and songwriter Susan Greenbaum originally scheduled her end of year concert at the Tin Pan for Dec. 3, aiming for a time before people got sick of seasonal standards. Then she got sick herself, losing her voice after catching something from a cute 3-year-old on Thanksgiving. Now the event is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23, deep in the seasonal mix.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Man shot on Byron Street in Henrico

(HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A man is hurt after a shooting in Henrico early Tuesday morning. According to the Henrico Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Byron Street near Ammons Avenue at 1:12 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They found a man hurt on the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy