Warzone 2 content creator Speros has unveiled the “hardest hitting” Taq-V build, with a loadout that can knock down opponents with only 3 shots to the chest. It goes to show how much of a smash hit the attachment and tuning system of Modern Warfare 2 (and Warzone 2.0 by extension) is among the player base when they keep one-upping each other while trying to break the game’s meta every single day.

1 DAY AGO