Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals best AR for multiplayer
CoD content creator ‘TheKoreanSavage’ revealed his favorite Chimera loadout and explained why it’s the best AR to use in multiplayer. Longtime CoD series veterans will be familiar with the Honey Badger. The assault rifle first appeared in CoD Ghosts and was arguably the game’s best weapon. After seven years of waiting, the Honey Badger made a triumphant return in Modern Warfare 2019.
dexerto.com
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 ranked mode leaks hint at new details
A new leak for Modern Warfare 2’s ranked play reveals some potential details about what the upcoming game mode could look like and include. This includes a ruleset emulating the Call of Duty League and a proper ladder system. Call of Duty is finally getting more ranked play in...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 December 19 update: Updated cost of loadout weapons, bug fixes, more
The Warzone 2 developers have released a wave of quality-of-life improvements in the December 19 update, garnering praise from community members. Warzone 2 players voiced concerns over the “horrific” Season 1 Reloaded update. The update increased the amount of Strongholds and nerfed AI enemies, but players demanded more, and Activision heard the criticism loud and clear.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2’s flash grenades are so bright players are begging for a “dark mode”
Flash grenades in Modern Warfare 2 achieve their purpose, but too effectively. Players want a dark mode feature to help deal with the headache-inducing equipment item. Modern Warfare 2 introduced an arsenal of new equipment items. Most notably, the Drill Charge finally gave players a way to deal with campers. Players even lauded it as CoD’s “best addition” in years.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players have a “wholesome” game of catch mid-match
Two Modern Warfare 2 players somehow managed to capture a serene moment on Shipment, playing a game of catch amidst the ensuing chaos around them. Modern Warfare 2 re-introduced Shipment as part of the Season 1 Reloaded Update. Activision’s spin on the classic multiplayer map placed the environment on top of a ship during a storm at night.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 “hardest hitting” Taq-V build that downs people in 3 shots
Warzone 2 content creator Speros has unveiled the “hardest hitting” Taq-V build, with a loadout that can knock down opponents with only 3 shots to the chest. It goes to show how much of a smash hit the attachment and tuning system of Modern Warfare 2 (and Warzone 2.0 by extension) is among the player base when they keep one-upping each other while trying to break the game’s meta every single day.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 developers want Twitch chat to help build a map in-game
The Overwatch 2 developers are calling on the community to help them build a map in real-time. As part of the “Twitch Makes Overwatch” event, top devs are using suggestions from Twitch chat to build the ultimate battleground. Ever since the release of Overwatch 2, Blizzard has been...
dexerto.com
The Witcher 3 gets PC hotfix update amid next-gen performance issues
Developer CD Projekt Red have issued a hotfix update for the PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt after massive player backlash due to major performance issues with the game following the next-gen update. The Witcher 3 next-gen update has been released for a week and while many were...
dexerto.com
Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters coming to PS4 & Nintendo Switch
Square Enix has announced that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters will be coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023. The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series was only available on Steam and mobile platforms previously, but come Spring 2023, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch will be able to indulge in some pixelated JRPG nostalgia too.
dexerto.com
How to find Terastal types in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Terastallizing Pokemon is one of the biggest elements of Scarlet & Violet’s battle system. Here’s how trainers can find Terastal types throughout the Paldea region. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a ton of new elements into the series, like a fully connected and open world and three different story paths to follow.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends rumor claims Season 16 might skip a new Legend
Apex Legends Season 16 could be the first in the battle royale’s history to skip adding a new legend, at least that’s the rumor some insiders are working with. When Apex Legends first launched back in 2019, Respawn Entertainment gave players an original roster of eight characters, six being unlocked right from the start and two others – Caustic and Mirage – being unlockable.
dexerto.com
Forgotten GTA Online trick is perfect way to deal with “aimbot” enemies
Had enough of enemies in GTA Online just gunning you down for fun? Well, one player has got a helpful tip that counters the “aimbot” NPCs of Los Santos. It’s been almost a full decade since Rockstar Games unleashed GTA Online onto the gaming world, and the multiplayer side of GTA 5 is still going strong to this day as it has spanned multiple generations of consoles.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert reveals “insane” X13 auto pistol build
Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has unveiled an “insane” X13 auto pistol build, stating that this sidearm setup saved him multiple times against numerous opponents. It has now been a month and a half since Warzone 2.0 dropped, but the meta stays everchanging with numerous balance changes and patch notes shaking things up. To stay informed one must go over the tier list every time the game updates.
dexerto.com
GTA 6 fans on alert after unreleased GTA Online content reveals mysterious new city
An unreleased t-shirt in GTA Online featuring an unidentified city has players speculating that it could be connected to GTA 6. GTA 6 is already the most anticipated game of all time, and fans have been eager for Rockstar to finally unveil the long-awaited title. While hacks and leaks gave...
dexerto.com
Niantic congratulates Pokemon Go player for hitting incredible milestone
Pokemon Go developer Niantic congratulated a hardcore player for reaching an achievement in the mobile game that’s incredibly difficult to achieve. If you’ve ever played Pokemon Go, chances are you know just how difficult it is to level up. The game’s level cap is 50, and trainers who...
dexerto.com
Hearthstone update 25.0.4 patch notes: Prince Renathal nerf, Death Knight changes
Hearthstone update 25.0.4 brings some huge changes to the digital card battler including a long-awaited nerf to Prince Renathal. Blizzard Entertainment’s popular digital card battler is about to get a huge shake-up. Hearthstone is finally dropping the nerf hammer on one of its most popular cards, and a handful...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev reveals cross-progression still coming despite missing 2022 goal
Apex Legends developer Josh Medina has given an update on the long-awaited cross-progression system by confirming it is still in the works. It’s been over three years since Respawn Entertainment first released Apex Legends to the world, with their unique take on the battle royale genre cementing itself as one of the top games around ever since.
dexerto.com
Diablo 4 players furious as $100 Collector’s Box doesn’t even include game
Fans of the Diablo franchise are outraged that the $100 Collector’s Box does not actually contain a copy of the Diablo 4 game. Blizzard unveiled the release date for the long-awaited Diablo 4 during The Game Awards 2022 show with a flashy cinematic. Capitalizing on the attention surrounding the...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player’s horrifying berry glitch turns Shiny Vulpix into a snack
A Pokemon Go player attempting to heal up a local Gym makes a horrifying discovery when their Pinap berries show up as an adorable Kanto Fire-type instead of the sour snack. Pokemon Go players are always amassing items to stay ahead in the game. Revives and Potions keep companions healthy, Incense and Raid Passes offer access to new species, and Berries help capture wild Pokemon or heal up those defending Gyms.
dexerto.com
Comfey revealed in Pokemon Unite: Release window, moves, more
Comfey was datamined for Pokemon Unite, revealed to play as a unique supporter who relies on attaching onto its allies. Here is everything currently known regarding Comfey in Pokemon Unite. Comfey is a fairy type Pokemon that originally released in Generation VII, and is easily mistaken for a grass-type Pokemon...
Comments / 0