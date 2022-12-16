Read full article on original website
WDTV
Winter system to bring snow & extreme cold
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The next few days will be calm and seasonable, but an impactful system will significantly drop temperatures for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for details on what we know so far, and what’s still uncertain.
WSAZ
Winter storm alert for Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For days now, the notion of a winter storm arriving on Thursday as rain and changing to snow by Friday has been forecast by weather prediction models, but how accurate can forecast models be five days in advance? Good question. One change that has already occurred...
WDTV
All eyes on winter system at week’s end
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first half of the week will be calm with increasing temperatures under high pressure. An impactful system pushes rain into the region on Thursday, and with a cold front passage (likely early Friday), temperatures will rapidly drop, winds will gust at 40+mph, and rain will transition to snow. Snow totals are still very up in the air at this time, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on this system. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Scattered snow showers Sunday with wind chills in the teens
PITTSBURGH — Scattered snow showers will continue tonight, watch for slick spots due to a light coating in some locations. Snowfall under a half inch locally, portions of Indiana county, the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties along with the mountains could see around1″ and up to 2″ through Sunday.
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
Metro News
Hampshire County still has thousands of power outages following last week’s ice storm
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Power is still out for thousands of customers in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands following Thursday’s ice storm. Potomac Edison listed more than 3,600 customers statewide still without service as of Sunday morning. The most outages were in Hampshire County with more than 2,400. A...
Morgan Messenger
Rain & freezing temps close schools, courthouse
A winter storm that’s been moving across the U.S. has arrived in our area, bringing rain that’s turned to ice on Thursday morning. Anticipating the weather system, Morgan County Schools alerted families on Wednesday evening that students will be having a “non-traditional instructional day” at home, and the Morgan County Courthouse closed for the day out of “an abundance of caution.”
wfmd.com
House Damaged By Fire In Allegany County
The cause remains under investigation. House Fire, McCoole, Md., Allegany County (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) McCoole, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Allegany County Sunday night. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says shortly before 10:00 PM, fire fighters were dispatched...
WDTV
Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
wtae.com
Christmas-themed Hills Department Store tribute brings back all the memories
Many of you have been sharing your memories of Hills Department Store on our WTAE Facebook page. You got to see some of our memories as well. Shannon Perine's old Hills pencil from her junk drawer. And Chandi Chapman's basketball hoop from when she was 3 years old. We're fortunate...
Maryland Weather: Bracing for winter storm
BALTIMORE -- We're getting you ready for Thursday's WJZ Alert Day as a winter storms is heading our way!Ice Storm Warnings for Garrett & Allegany Counties starts this evening and continues through late Thursday night.Significant ice totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch are also expected.This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous.Power outages and downed trees are likely.The rest of the state will see a shorter period a wintry mix before the transition to a cold and persistent rain.A Winter Weather Advisory for northern...
Catalytic converter cut from vehicle at Ruby Tuesday in Somerset
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A theft investigation is underway after a woman reported someone stole her catalytic converter while she was parked at a restaurant Sunday. On Dec. 18, Somerset Borough police were told by the woman that she was parked at the Ruby Tuesday located at the 1000 block of N Center Avenue […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
skisoutheast.com
Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV
Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
WJAC TV
PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm
According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
wfmd.com
Fire Fighter Injured Fighting House Fire In Garrett County
Damage from the fire is $500,000. House Fire on Kathys Way, McHenry, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) McHenry, Md (KM) One fire fighter suffered non-life threatening injuries while fighting a house fire in Garrett County early Monday morning. At around 1:11 AM, personnel were dispatched to...
Southern Poverty Law Center
The Berkeley Springs Hate Group Who Stole Christmas
Nearly three years after the white nationalist hate group VDARE purchased a historic castle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, their presence has deepened divisions among neighbors and undercut the town’s efforts to appeal to tourists, according to residents Hatewatch spoke with for this investigation. Townspeople opposed to VDARE’s presence...
WDTV
Man charged for breaking into Preston County home, stabbing man
TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Preston County home and stabbed a man. Deputies were dispatched to a home on E. Washington Ave. in Terra Alta around midnight on Friday regarding a suspicious man trying to break in, according to a criminal complaint.
beckersasc.com
UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute care available in expanded cardiology space
Treatment offered by UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute is now available at the Medical Arts Center at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland. The location will offer cardiovascular and cardiothoracic care, surgery, interventional cardiology, structural cardiology, noninvasive cardiology and electrophysiology, according to a Dec. 15 news release. The expanded location was...
Longstanding Chick-fil-A Location Permanently Closing After 32 Years
The closure is said to have come as a surprise to local residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WBOY.com, OxfordEagle.com, and WFMZ.com.
