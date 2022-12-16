ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Winter system to bring snow & extreme cold

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The next few days will be calm and seasonable, but an impactful system will significantly drop temperatures for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for details on what we know so far, and what’s still uncertain.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WSAZ

Winter storm alert for Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For days now, the notion of a winter storm arriving on Thursday as rain and changing to snow by Friday has been forecast by weather prediction models, but how accurate can forecast models be five days in advance? Good question. One change that has already occurred...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

All eyes on winter system at week’s end

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first half of the week will be calm with increasing temperatures under high pressure. An impactful system pushes rain into the region on Thursday, and with a cold front passage (likely early Friday), temperatures will rapidly drop, winds will gust at 40+mph, and rain will transition to snow. Snow totals are still very up in the air at this time, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on this system. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgan Messenger

Rain & freezing temps close schools, courthouse

A winter storm that’s been moving across the U.S. has arrived in our area, bringing rain that’s turned to ice on Thursday morning. Anticipating the weather system, Morgan County Schools alerted families on Wednesday evening that students will be having a “non-traditional instructional day” at home, and the Morgan County Courthouse closed for the day out of “an abundance of caution.”
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
wfmd.com

House Damaged By Fire In Allegany County

The cause remains under investigation. House Fire, McCoole, Md., Allegany County (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) McCoole, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Allegany County Sunday night. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says shortly before 10:00 PM, fire fighters were dispatched...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WDTV

Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Bracing for winter storm

BALTIMORE -- We're getting you ready for Thursday's WJZ Alert Day as a winter storms is heading our way!Ice Storm Warnings for Garrett & Allegany Counties starts this evening and continues through late Thursday night.Significant ice totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch are also expected.This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous.Power outages and downed trees are likely.The rest of the state will see a shorter period a wintry mix before the transition to a cold and persistent rain.A Winter Weather Advisory for northern...
MARYLAND STATE
WTAJ

Catalytic converter cut from vehicle at Ruby Tuesday in Somerset

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A theft investigation is underway after a woman reported someone stole her catalytic converter while she was parked at a restaurant Sunday. On Dec. 18, Somerset Borough police were told by the woman that she was parked at the Ruby Tuesday located at the 1000 block of N Center Avenue […]
SOMERSET, PA
skisoutheast.com

Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV

Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WJAC TV

PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm

According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
SOMERSET, PA
wfmd.com

Fire Fighter Injured Fighting House Fire In Garrett County

Damage from the fire is $500,000. House Fire on Kathys Way, McHenry, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) McHenry, Md (KM) One fire fighter suffered non-life threatening injuries while fighting a house fire in Garrett County early Monday morning. At around 1:11 AM, personnel were dispatched to...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Southern Poverty Law Center

The Berkeley Springs Hate Group Who Stole Christmas

Nearly three years after the white nationalist hate group VDARE purchased a historic castle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, their presence has deepened divisions among neighbors and undercut the town’s efforts to appeal to tourists, according to residents Hatewatch spoke with for this investigation. Townspeople opposed to VDARE’s presence...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Man charged for breaking into Preston County home, stabbing man

TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Preston County home and stabbed a man. Deputies were dispatched to a home on E. Washington Ave. in Terra Alta around midnight on Friday regarding a suspicious man trying to break in, according to a criminal complaint.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
beckersasc.com

UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute care available in expanded cardiology space

Treatment offered by UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute is now available at the Medical Arts Center at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland. The location will offer cardiovascular and cardiothoracic care, surgery, interventional cardiology, structural cardiology, noninvasive cardiology and electrophysiology, according to a Dec. 15 news release. The expanded location was...
CUMBERLAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy