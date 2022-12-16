Izeta named United-8 soccer Player of the Year

Izeta

LUMBERTON — After helping lead the Lumberton boys soccer team to its second straight perfect run through the United-8 Conference, winning regular-season and tournament titles this fall, Luis Izeta was named the United-8 Conference Player of the Year.

Izeta, a senior forward, scored 32 goals with 19 assists this season.

Lumberton’s Kenny Simmons was named the conference Coach of the Year after the Pirates’ second straight league championship.

Purnell Swett’s Daniel Hunt was named United-8 Goalkeeper of the Year after making 212 saves, which is 10.6 per game, and two penalty-kick saves this season.

Hoslerson Joseph, the senior forward who scored 49 goals with five assists for Lumberton and shared Robeson County Player of the Year honors with Izeta, was named first-team All-Conference. Pirates forward Angel Robles, midfielder Alexis Lopez and defender/midfielder Oswaldo Flores also earned first-team All-Conference honors.

Lumberton midfielder Mark Ramirez and defender Luis Martinez each earned second-team honors.

Purnell Swett midfielder Kevin Locklear, defender Jace Jacobs and midfielder/striker Devon Connor were each honorable-mention selections.