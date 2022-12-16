ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Police investigating accident that left one dead

LAURINBURG — A 74-year-old man was killed Friday evening after a traffic accident. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Welch Street around 9:55 p.m. after a traffic accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The...
1 killed, 1 arrested after Sunday shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Sunday after a person was killed in an early morning shooting in Laurinburg, according to police. Frederick Eugene Williams, 27, of Wallace, South Carolina was pronounced dead at Scotland Memorial Hospital, according to police, who said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block […]
3 displaced following house fire near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were displaced Saturday night following a house fire near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 9:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Jordanville Road near Aynor, HCFR said. Crews were able to get the fire under control. Smoke alarms alerted residents to vacate […]
