Rockingham man charged by Laurinburg PD with murder of S.C. victim
LAURINBURG — A Richmond County man is accused of killing a Marlboro County man in Scotland County. According to Capt. Chris Young of the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired with someone being shot at a home on First Street in Laurinburg around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
118 pounds of cocaine found after murder suspect out on bond pulled over in South Carolina, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — $9 million in cocaine was found after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of […]
18-year-old arrested in connection with Thursday shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday at a Florence apartment complex, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Tylik Javontae Brown, 18, was arrested Friday in Timmonsville and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
Police investigating accident that left one dead
LAURINBURG — A 74-year-old man was killed Friday evening after a traffic accident. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Welch Street around 9:55 p.m. after a traffic accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The...
1 killed, 1 arrested after Sunday shooting in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Sunday after a person was killed in an early morning shooting in Laurinburg, according to police. Frederick Eugene Williams, 27, of Wallace, South Carolina was pronounced dead at Scotland Memorial Hospital, according to police, who said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block […]
Robeson County’s Devone Graham seeks title of ‘master distiller’
FAIRMONT — Representing his hometown on a nationally televised show was the epitome of success for Robeson County’s Devone Graham.
Florence police discover body after hearing shots fired; homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway after Florence police discovered a body in an empty lot. Officers said they heard a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Brunson Street. When they responded to the area, they found a body in a vacant lot. The Florence Police...
12-year-old with autism found after allegedly stabbing 2 people in Marlboro County
Editor’s note: Due to the person being a minor, all identifying information has been removed from this story. MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies have found a 12-year-old boy with autism who ran away after allegedly stabbing two people early Monday morning, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the boy was […]
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
THUMBS UP: Another $7,660 has been added to the Empty Stocking Fund bringing the new total to $63,075. The new total means th
Drugs, Guns, Cash Seized During Search Warrants In Johnston And Harnett Counties
Search warrants were executed in Johnston and Harnett counties Thursday. It began in Harnett County when the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and federal ATF agents conducted a search warrant at 280 Howards Lane in Dunn. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into illegal narcotics sales, specifically Fentanyl.
NC deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while tracking robbery suspect
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Cumberland County deputy was killed Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr. was investigating a robbery at Circle K. He was with the K-9 unit...
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who allegedly killed deputy
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced during a press conference that 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi of Linden was arrested for the death of Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca. Terlizzi has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired, reckless driving to...
North Carolina man accused of killing dad found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
They Said It: Quotes from local new smakers
“People think water runs in one pipe and runs out the other.” Paul Valenti, chief operator of Lumberton’s Wat
2 cars recovered after nearly $1M car heist from dealership in North Carolina
Business has changed drastically for a car dealership in Harnett County.
Florence County deputies search for truck stolen from motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking the public for help locating a truck that was stolen from a motel. A white 2000 Ford F-350 and 1999 red EZ-Go golf cart were stolen Oct. 2 from a motel on Mandeville Road near I-95 and Highway 52 in the Florence area, according to […]
3 displaced following house fire near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were displaced Saturday night following a house fire near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 9:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Jordanville Road near Aynor, HCFR said. Crews were able to get the fire under control. Smoke alarms alerted residents to vacate […]
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
Forecasters: Snow unlikely for Christmas weekend in Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Santa will need to pack an extra pair of thermal underwear when he visits Robeson County Saturday night. Forecast
Man shoots hotel housekeeper who knocked on his hotel room door in North Carolina, police say
The suspect, Joseph M. Griffin, 32, opened fire, hitting the 25-year-old housekeeper on the chest and arm, police said.
