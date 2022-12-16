Read full article on original website
The rise of virtual influencers: the phenomena taking over fashion marketing
Like the evolution of fashion as a whole, influencers have also been evolving alongside the industry’s increasing digitalisation, seeing the concept of ‘virtual influencers’ become something of a norm in the marketing world. This growing trend has seen retailers from the likes of Marks & Spencer to Pacsun begin to explore the digital realm by appointing virtual public figures to lead campaigns, sell products or even become an extension of their brand. But who are these mysterious beings and what about them is making retailers fall head over heels to work with them?
Ugg reportedly set to remove presence in independent retailers
Footwear brand Ugg is reportedly set to remove its products from the shelves of independent retailers. The Deckers Brands-owned label is said to have told indies that they won’t be supplied with Ugg boots from as early as next year as the group looks to concentrate its business on multiples.
3 Retail trends to look out for in 2023
A new report by research platform Attest has outlined the potential retail trends that could shape the upcoming year, with consumers set to be divided in how they are looking to shop. Now in its third edition, the firm’s UK Consumer Trends report is set out to track sentiments and...
Stella McCartney and Protein Evolution partner on textile recycling venture
US biological recycling company Protein Evolution, Inc. (PEI) has announced a research and development collaboration with Stella McCartney to turn unused polyester and nylon fabrics into “good-as-new” products to demonstrate a circular solution for the fashion industry. The collaboration aims to demonstrate the potential of PEI’s enzyme-based technology...
