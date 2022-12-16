Like the evolution of fashion as a whole, influencers have also been evolving alongside the industry’s increasing digitalisation, seeing the concept of ‘virtual influencers’ become something of a norm in the marketing world. This growing trend has seen retailers from the likes of Marks & Spencer to Pacsun begin to explore the digital realm by appointing virtual public figures to lead campaigns, sell products or even become an extension of their brand. But who are these mysterious beings and what about them is making retailers fall head over heels to work with them?

14 HOURS AGO