Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Experts say Medicaid expansion is feasible in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and 25 other Republican governors want President Joe Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency. In a letter to the president, the governors cite the increasing cost of Medicaid. They claim the increasing cost is caused by the expanded eligibility allowing more people to take part in Medicaid.
wtvy.com
Paul Lee to keep powerful Health position in Alabama legislature
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) will remain chairman of the Alabama House Health Committee. His is among a third round of appointments announced Wednesday by incoming House speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter. “These committee chairs will handle some of the most important issues that affect the daily lives of...
wtvy.com
Gov. Ivey awards money to fight homelessness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that she will award money to government and nonprofit organizations that assist the homeless in Alabama. The $2.65 million will be given to 12 different organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other necessary assistance. “Helping others in need is...
wtvy.com
Alabama among 25 states urging Biden to end federal Public Health Emergency
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - GOP governors in 25 states, including Alabama, have written to President Joe Biden, asking the White House to end the federal Public Health Emergency issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In a letter to the president, Gov. Kay Ivey and other state chief...
wtvy.com
State’s medical cannabis business application deadline approaching
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The clock is ticking for those wanting to apply for a license to be part of Alabama’s medical marijuana industry. The deadline is Dec. 30. The state distributed more than 600 applications to get in on Alabama’s budding industry. Still, less than half of those applications have even been started, and state officials are now gearing up for the review process.
wtvy.com
Discussions underway on possible new Alabama Statehouse
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Legislature is looking for a new home. Once again, officials are exploring the possibility of a new building as the state prepares for another legislative session in the same building they’ve been in since 1985. Upgrading the building would cost millions, and inspectors...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass organization awarded state grant to assist victims of crime
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $5.6 million to help multiple agencies in Alabama assist victims of crime in their communities with the Wiregrass included. The Wiregrass Angel House in Dothan was awarded $159,485 to provide services for victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties.
wtvy.com
Alabama Power preparing for cold temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Extreme weather is approaching in the next couple of days that could cause blackouts or power grid malfunctions. Alabama Power wants customers to know they are continuously monitoring the weather and their teams are prepared to respond if needed. The company is making smart investments in their power grid to continue to provide customers with the service they expect.
wtvy.com
Two Georgia men accused of elderly exploitation in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men are sitting in the Baldwin County Jail. They’re accused of scamming elderly people out of thousands of dollars to lay down pine straw. Fairhope Police say the bad guys used intimidation to receive a much larger payout than they originally quoted. On...
wtvy.com
Recovering from Russian imprisonment: an Alabama family shares insight after Brittney Griner’s release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A handful of Americans have become political pawns in the war between Russia and Ukraine. They were captured or arrested overseas and held by the Russians. People like Brittney Griner and Alabama’s own Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh. They’re all home now but that doesn’t mean things are back to normal.
wtvy.com
Consumers warned of Amazon, USPS scams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People are likely checking their messages this week, waiting for last-minute Christmas gifts to arrive. Shoppers should remember emails that include the Postal Service logo or mention Amazon.com could still be fake. “Amazon scams are especially hug because they’re a giant retailer, right? Almost everybody shops...
wtvy.com
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
Comments / 0