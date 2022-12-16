Two eagle-eyed Port Authority cops busted a wanted murder suspect as he was boarding a Greyhound bus at the Manhattan terminal, police said Sunday. Victor Carter, 39, was being sought by police in Stoughton, Mass., for the slaying of 40-year-old mom of four Amber Buckner, who was found dead behind her home Tuesday, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said. Massachusetts cops sent out Carter’s name and photo to law-enforcement agencies, and Port Authority Officers Robert Greff and Robert Pelc armed with both checked passenger lists for the moniker while on patrol at the transit terminal around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, sources said....

STOUGHTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO