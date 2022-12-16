Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
Apple changed the tablet game with the introduction of the M1 iPad Pro but it was too pricey for most people. Fret not because Woot has got your back and is selling the bigger model for nearly $500 off in refurbished state. If you'd rather buy a brand new model, Amazon has marked down the 12.9-inch 256GB model by $283.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how affordable this 75-inch QLED TV is
Want to view festive movies and play the latest games on a big screen this holiday season? Check out one of the best TV deals around, right here. You can get this 75-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV for $698 right now. You’re saving a whopping $300 off the usual $998 price, which is impressive indeed. We have no doubt this deal’s going to fly off the shelves, so you’ll need to move fast if you want to grab it!
Phone Arena
Check out these leaked images of the Google Pixel Tablet and its Charging Speaker Dock
Tablets play an essential part in the world of mobile tech, which is why many of the manufacturers that are know for their phones, like Apple and Samsung, have their own large slab of screen to offer to their customers. One big name in the tech industry, however, had been lacking in that department — Google.
Digital Trends
Forget the MacBook Pro 16: Dell XPS 15 just got a major price cut
The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best 15-inch laptops you can buy, and right now it’s also one of the best laptop deals around. You can grab this deal for just $1,599, saving $360 off the usual $1,959 price. With those savings, you could afford to treat yourself to some peripherals too, like a shiny new mouse, or external monitor … but wait! You can think about that later — this deal is flying off the shelves, so to ensure you don’t risk missing out, add it to your basket and check out now.
Phone Arena
Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply
Foxconn today revealed that a few COVID-related restrictions have been eased at the Zhengzhou factory, also known as "iPhone City". The news was broken on Foxconn's WeChat account, confirming that the "point-to-point" restriction has been lifted. This anti-COVID measure only allowed employees at the Zhengzhou factory to only move between their dormitories and the campus. This restriction has been lifted as the area surrounding Foxconn's facility is no longer considered to be a high-risk one in terms of COVID-19 spread.
New Echo Dot Doubles as a Wi-Fi Extender and Is 44% Off
Yes, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report unveiled the fifth-generation Echo Dot in Sept. 2022 and it saw a sharp discount for Black Friday. But now in December and ahead of the holidays, it's once again over 40% off. The standard Dot in Deep Sea Blue, Glacier White, or Charcoal...
Phone Arena
The OnePlus 10T gets discounted by more than $200 for the Holidays
Christmas is almost here, and OnePlus is already providing you with gift ideas, including a great price cut on their OnePlus 10 Pro flagship. And don’t worry — treating yourself comes naturally with the X-mas spirit, and we wouldn’t blame you if you consider it when you see this deal for the OnePlus 10T, which cuts its price by more than $200!
Phone Arena
The Shape of Power: promotional image of the OnePlus 11 leaks
There is one thing in which Android is infinitely inferior to Apple: namely, keeping a secret. For some reason, even the most exciting of Android flagships are accompanied by little to no suspense. By the time they officially launch, we already know everything there is to know about them. The...
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10 Pro deal slashes a solid $350 off the launch price of the flagship killer
If, for whatever reason, you aren't particularly drawn to phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google, and are willing to try out a relatively new manufacturer but don't want to compromise on specs, the OnePlus 10 Pro is worth a look and lucky for you, it is currently on sale. Before...
TechRadar
Samsung's next QD-OLED TVs will fix the two big problems with its first models
Samsung’s launch of its 2023 TVs looks set to address two of the most common criticisms of its QD-OLED display tech, according to a new report. As reported by industry website FlatPanelsHD, Korean newspaper ETNews claims the tech giant’s TV line-up for next month’s CES expo will see Samsung finally unveil a broader range of QD-OLED TV sizes, including its first commercially available 77-inch TV to feature the new display technology.
Phone Arena
Tipster explains why Samsung will delay the release of the Galaxy S23 series
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be the first big global release of a major smartphone line in 2023 and as such, all eyes are focused on these phones. As is usual this time of the year, rumors swirl around like the wind. For example, the line will reportedly be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that will be produced by Samsung Foundry. The clock speed for the X-3 high-performance core on the chip will supposedly run at 3.32GHz compared to 3.2GHz for the same core on the regular TSMC version of the SoC.
Bose is doing a Christmas deal on the best noise-cancelling earbuds – but hurry!
Bose's best wireless earbuds are discounted for Christmas, but you'll need to move fast if you want them before Santa comes
Phone Arena
Vote now: Are you excited about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series?
The technology wheel never stops turning! We're hurtling toward the end of 2022, which means the next big Galaxy launch is drawing closer and closer. As per tradition, leaks and rumors already flood the online space, and we have a pretty good idea what the next Galaxy S23 series will be like.
Phone Arena
Get free Amazon Prime for up to six months with UK carrier O2
If you live in the UK and have always wanted to give Amazon Prime a try, now is the perfect time to do so. As O2 announced in a recent blog post, new and existing customers of the carrier can now get Amazon Prime for free for up to six months.
ZDNet
Do people keep walking off with your chargers? This product will fix that
If you're like most people, you've lost a charger or charging cable because someone -- a friend, family member, or coworker -- wanted to borrow it for a bit since their device was running low. You know, the sort of "borrowing" where you never see the item in question again.
Digital Trends
Amazon is having a flash sale on Apple products – iPad and more
If you’re an Apple fan who wants to buy more of the brand’s products for the holidays, or an interested shopper who’s looking to buy their first Apple device, there’s a secret sale on Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss. The retailer’s offers include discounts on the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more, but you have to hurry if you want to avail any of them because the price cuts may end at any moment. If one or more of Amazon’s Apple deals catch your attention, you should add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ditching 40MP selfie camera of its predecessor in favor of a 12MP one
One of the highlights of next year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely going to be the camera module. Samsung’s gargantuan smartphone is set to receive a very impressive 200MP main camera. However, changes in megapixel count are expected both on the front and on the back of the device.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 camera: everything we know so far
OnePlus just recently came out with a date for its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 11, which is set to launch on February 7, 2023. Among other improvements, many are related to the phone’s camera system, which once again is branded by the Hasselblad logo. According to the information...
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
Phone Arena
You can currently scoop up the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 for its lowest price to date
The M2-powered iPad Pros are in a league of their own when it comes to top flagship tablets and if you have been thinking about treating yourself to one, the 11-inch model is currently on sale at Amazon. The 11-inch model is a better size than the pricier 12.9-inch variant...
