For a child, discovering swear words is a magical mixture of independence and vulgarity. Inevitably, though, that forbidden slang slips out in front of the parents, and that's when we learn what soap tastes like. I'll never forget the floral, chemical flavor of lavender-scented Dial, but that never stopped me from sounding like Joe Pesci after stubbing my toe, either. Smoking the Soap, I've learned, is better for the pain and nuking my vocabulary.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO