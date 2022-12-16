Read full article on original website
Related
Westword
Why Colorado Tokers Love The Soap
For a child, discovering swear words is a magical mixture of independence and vulgarity. Inevitably, though, that forbidden slang slips out in front of the parents, and that's when we learn what soap tastes like. I'll never forget the floral, chemical flavor of lavender-scented Dial, but that never stopped me from sounding like Joe Pesci after stubbing my toe, either. Smoking the Soap, I've learned, is better for the pain and nuking my vocabulary.
Westword
Environmental Groups to Air Quality Control Commission: Ozone Plan Misses the Mark
After a four-day rulemaking process, the Air Quality Control Commission approved a new State Implementation Plan to reduce Colorado's ozone pollution. The plan had been prompted by an April decision by the Environmental Protection Agency to downgrade the status of the northern Front Range from a serious violator of federal ozone standards to a severe violator. The reason? The area failed to bring ozone levels below the EPA’s 75 parts per billion National Ambient Air Quality Standard, which the agency established in 2008.
Westword
Dazbog Might Look Soviet, but It’s 100 Percent Local
At any Dazbog location, the decor and branding may give the impression that it's a foreign-owned Russian coffee company. The stores and packaging follow the distinctive Soviet red-and-gold color palette, and the five-point star often appears on the walls of the shops, as well on its retail bags of coffee beans, which include blends named Troika Espresso and KG (which was recently renamed KO Blend).
Comments / 0