SheKnows
The Young & Restless Bombshell That Will Devastate Kyle and Jack — In More Ways Than One
You never know whether you’re going to get the Young & Restless Therapy Hour or Job Swaps of the Rich and Restless when you tune in these days, but I am intrigued to find out what’s really going on with Diane, Tucker, and Jeremy, and took a stab at a theory. Feel free to poke holes in it, it’s all in fun.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Nightmare: The Twisted Tale for ‘Teriah’ That Would Rip Sharon’s Family Apart
The fallout would forever change them all. Up until recently, Sharon and her children had been pretty content — especially for characters on The Young and the Restless — but drama may be afoot for the fam, and it involves a dream that becomes a nightmare…. Considering Sharon...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’
The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
SheKnows
Young & Restless: Danger is Coming for Diane and Ashley — Plus, Trouble Ahead for Sally
It was a short week for Young & Restless with sports pre-emptions on Thursday and Friday, and a slightly shorter soapbox. Still, lots to talk about…. I don’t know why Elena is sticking with Nate at this point; he keeps making his priorities clear. He was so grateful to get back in her good graces, only to stand her up in favor of hanging out after hours in the office with Victoria. I don’t even understand what he was thinking with the whole plot to bring Chancellor-Winters under the Newman umbrella. Make it make sense! The way they had Victoria tossing back drinks with Nate, one has to wonder if the writers are thinking of putting them together. I haven’t noticed any sexual pull between them — and you would have when they were alone in the office one would think — so, who knows?
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Says a Heartbreaking Goodbye to Someone Who ‘Was a Light and An Inspiration’
This is never an easy way to end a year. Over the course of his career, Sean Kanan has played many characters, from villainous karate teen Mike Barns in The Karate Kid III to General Hospital‘s fallen golden boy A.J. Quartermaine and The Bold & Beautiful‘s bad-boy Deacon. But in the past decade or so, he’s also tackled a completely new role: that of a writer.
SheKnows
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
Who Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’ in 2022?
'General Hospital' has undergone many casting changes in 2022; find out which actors have departed the ABC soap opera.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror
There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
Who Is the Longest Running Cast Member on ‘The Young and the Restless’?
'The Young and the Restless' has many veteran actors who've been with the cast for over four decades.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Diane or Phyllis? Who’s Responsible for Bringing Jeremy to Town
'The Young and the Restless' rivalry between Diane Jenkins and Phyllis Summers is becoming more intense, with someone posing danger to their families.
SheKnows
As Young & Restless’ Billy Gets Dangerously Close to Another Massive Mistake, a Look Back at His All-Time Dumbest Moves
Oh, Billy, Billy, Billy. Sometimes we just can’t figure out what’s going through the Young & Restless character’s head. Take Chelsea for instance. Now, we aren’t saying helping her is a bad thing by any means. Her battle with depression and suicide is heartbreaking and she needs support. Billy was there to literally pull her back from the edge and that was beautiful.
A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death
A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
SheKnows
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
Who Is Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ in 2022?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' saw lots of casting changes in 2022 with some notable actors leaving or rumored to be exiting the show.
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
SheKnows
Ridge Makes His Next Move — and Thomas Is Hit With Consequences for His Actions
In the Forrester living room, Taylor implores Ridge to please say something. Thomas interjects, “Dad…” but Ridge cuts him off with, “Don’t talk.” He needs Thomas to be quiet while he tries to figure out what kind of man he’s looking at — a man who would call child protective services on his own kid, have him interrogated and make him lie, just to break up his marriage. Thomas says, “I didn’t ask him to lie.” Ridge bellows, “Oh, stop!!” Taylor intervenes and tells Ridge she should have told him, but this is their wedding day. He said the CPS call had nothing to do with them getting married, “But does it?” Tell me, Ridge? Are we going to be husband and wife?”
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Ryan Paevey Is Left ‘Shaken’ in New Role Until ‘Once Upon a Time Begins’
An unexpected journey holds the key to restoring the Christmas spirit. General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is back again and starring in a new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas premiere. On Saturday, December 3, at 8 pm, the former ABC soap actor will appear as Anderson opposite network favorite Brooke D’Orsay as Talia in A Fabled Holiday.
