Best of 2022: Williams Chicken, Jollibee and more top business updates from Lake Highlands-Lakewood
Jollibee's first North Texas location opened in Plano in 2020. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Lake Highlands and Lakewood based on website traffic in 2022. 1. Walmart updating, remodeling nearly 50 stores in Dallas-Fort Worth region. Walmart announced...
Kush Cigar House brings smoke shop to Richardson
Kush Cigar House opened Dec. 19 on E. Renner Road in Richardson. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Kush Cigar House opened Dec. 19 on East Renner Road in Richardson. The smoke shop is located at 4101 E. Renner Road, Ste. 106, Richardson. Kush Cigar House sells a variety of smoking products, including cigars, disposable vapes, CBD products and more. 469-509-8909.
New coffee shop Collective Coffee to join Historic Downtown McKinney
Collective Coffee, a new coffee shop concept, is opening in Historic Downtown McKinney. (Courtesy Collective Coffee) Collective Coffee, a new coffee shop, is expected to open in Historic Downtown McKinney in early 2023. The coffee shop, to be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a new concept...
Best of 2022: H-E-B's arrival, new way to travel and more top news from Plano
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Plano in 2022, based on web traffic. As of March, construction on H-E-B’s new Plano location was still...
7Brew bringing drive-thru coffee to Fort Worth
7Brew serves espresso-based coffee, frozen drinks, teas, infused energy drinks and sparkling water. (Courtesy 7Brew) 7Brew is set to open a new location at 5001 N. Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, in January 2023. 7Brew is a drive-thru-style coffee concept that prides itself on quick service and the quality of its...
Popularity of Richardson-based food truck Waffle O’licious fueled by unique cuisine
The O’Strawberry chocolate waffle ($10) is a Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate syrup and housemade whipped cream. It is served with housemade strawberry sauce. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) In 2021, engaged couple Nam Ngo and Ngoc Mai purchased the Waffle O’licious food truck business from Mai’s longtime friend...
DART establishing warm travel assistance centers during expected cold weather
Dallas Area Rapid Transit is creating areas to keep riders and employees safe as cold weather is expected to arrive in DFW Dec. 23, according to a press release. (Community Impact file photo) Dallas Area Rapid Transit is making preparations to make sure passengers and employees stay safe as cold...
Dallas officials plan holiday closures of city facilities
All Dallas public libraries will be closed from Dec. 24-26 and from Dec. 31-Jan. 2 for Christmas and New Year’s, respectively. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The city of Dallas is planning to close several offices Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, according to a Dec. 16 press release.
Following grocer growth: Changes abound in Plano’s grocery store market
In the last year, Kroger, Walmart and Tom Thumb have held grand reopenings for three grocery stores in Plano after renovations. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open, and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market. H-E-B’s expansion into Plano and surrounding cities along with an October announcement of a merger between two other major players, Kroger and Albertsons, are just the most recent of changes. Other stores across the city have also undertaken major remodeling projects and upped efforts to recruit workers.
Best of 2022: Stranger Things Store, Brandy Melville now open and more business updates from Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
The Stranger Things Store lets visitors immerse themselves in the show's iconic locations. (Courtesy Stranger Things Store) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake based on website traffic in 2022. 1. Stranger Things Store to open in Grapevine Mills.
The Glossary to provide event space for private, public use in Richardson
The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January at 499 W. Arapaho Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January off of West Arapaho Road. According to the company website, the photography center will be a locally owned, creative space designed for photo and video production use, private events and intimate gatherings. The Glossary, which will be located at 499 W. Arapaho Road, plans to offer access to over 1,400 square feet of naturally lit space, including a beauty station and private dressing room. 214-974-4874. www.intheglossary.co.
AutoZone brings car services to Coppell
AutoZone opened in Coppell at 820 S. MacArthur Blvd. (Courtesy Pexels) AutoZone opened in Coppell on Dec. 3. The store is located at 820 S. MacArthur Blvd. AutoZone sells automotive parts and accessories. The retail chain has two locations in Lewisville. 469-322-8643. Reporter, Lewisville-Coppell. Destine Gibson covers the cities of...
Dallas ISD providing free meals during winter break
Dallas ISD is offering free meals throughout the winter break to all children 18 years and younger and students up to 21 with disabilities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas ISD is offering free meals throughout the winter break to all children age 18 and younger. The meals and snacks will be...
Lewisville, Coppell entities to close for Christmas holiday
Several entities in Lewisville and Coppell will be closed during the Christmas holiday. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Lewisville and Coppell city facilities will be closed during the Christmas holiday. Several entities in Lewisville, including city offices, the Lewisville Public Library and the visitor information center, will be closed Dec. 23. The...
Founded on decades of industry experience, CraftWay Kitchen offers elevated American cuisine in Plano
Super Food Salad with Ahi Tuna ($18) has organic greens, pickled beets, cucumbers and marinated tomatoes with a citrus vinaigrette. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Mike Hutchinson said when he and co-owner Troy Cooper opened CraftWay Kitchen in Plano, they brought decades of industry experience to the table. They originally met years ago when they both worked for Rockfish Seafood Grill.
Fort Worth road crews ready for arctic blast Dec. 22
Fort Worth road crews prepare a roadway for winter weather during a training session in October. (Courtesy city of Fort Worth) While much of Texas is set to get hit with frigid weather beginning Dec. 22, the city of Fort Worth roads crews say they are ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store.
Tio Carlos in Keller features Mexican, Latin and Tex-Mex cuisine
Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador in the early 1980s. He started working in the restaurant industry in 1987 as a busboy. “I started when I was 19, and at that moment, I knew this was what I wanted to do. I loved it so much,” Benitez said. “I was intrigued by the atmosphere and wanted to learn everything.”
Christmas tree recycling available throughout holiday season in Lewisville, Coppell
The cities of Lewisville and Coppell will offer Christmas tree recycling during the holiday season. (Courtesy Canva) The cities of Lewisville and Coppell will offer Christmas tree recycling during the holiday season. Live Christmas trees can be dropped off at Lewisville Lake Park soccer field until Jan. 13. The trees...
El Patio restaurateur combines heritage, career experience in Lewisville
Torre de mariscos ($15) is layered with ceviche, shrimp, octopus and cucumber-avocado relish. (Photos by Karen Chaney) Salvador Hernandez said when he opened El Patio, a Mex-Tex grill and bar, in 2020 he fulfilled a career goal. “Every chef dreams of opening their own restaurant, to create something that didn’t...
The Tutoring Center brings one-on-one academic assistance to Colleyville
The Tutoring Center assists students with math, reading and writing. (Courtesy Pexels) The Tutoring Center opened in December in Colleyville at 4709 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 610, according to a company representative. The center offers one-on-one instruction to help students, according to its website. The Tutoring Center has more than 120 locations across the U.S. and uses an education method called The Rotational Approach, which helps students with math, reading and writing, its websites stated. 817-398-4000. www.tutoringcenter.com/center/colleyvilletx.
