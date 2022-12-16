ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kush Cigar House brings smoke shop to Richardson

Kush Cigar House opened Dec. 19 on E. Renner Road in Richardson. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Kush Cigar House opened Dec. 19 on East Renner Road in Richardson. The smoke shop is located at 4101 E. Renner Road, Ste. 106, Richardson. Kush Cigar House sells a variety of smoking products, including cigars, disposable vapes, CBD products and more. 469-509-8909.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popularity of Richardson-based food truck Waffle O’licious fueled by unique cuisine

The O’Strawberry chocolate waffle ($10) is a Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate syrup and housemade whipped cream. It is served with housemade strawberry sauce. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) In 2021, engaged couple Nam Ngo and Ngoc Mai purchased the Waffle O’licious food truck business from Mai’s longtime friend...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Following grocer growth: Changes abound in Plano’s grocery store market

In the last year, Kroger, Walmart and Tom Thumb have held grand reopenings for three grocery stores in Plano after renovations. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open, and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market. H-E-B’s expansion into Plano and surrounding cities along with an October announcement of a merger between two other major players, Kroger and Albertsons, are just the most recent of changes. Other stores across the city have also undertaken major remodeling projects and upped efforts to recruit workers.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Stranger Things Store, Brandy Melville now open and more business updates from Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

The Stranger Things Store lets visitors immerse themselves in the show's iconic locations. (Courtesy Stranger Things Store) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake based on website traffic in 2022. 1. Stranger Things Store to open in Grapevine Mills.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Glossary to provide event space for private, public use in Richardson

The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January at 499 W. Arapaho Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January off of West Arapaho Road. According to the company website, the photography center will be a locally owned, creative space designed for photo and video production use, private events and intimate gatherings. The Glossary, which will be located at 499 W. Arapaho Road, plans to offer access to over 1,400 square feet of naturally lit space, including a beauty station and private dressing room. 214-974-4874. www.intheglossary.co.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

AutoZone brings car services to Coppell

AutoZone opened in Coppell at 820 S. MacArthur Blvd. (Courtesy Pexels) AutoZone opened in Coppell on Dec. 3. The store is located at 820 S. MacArthur Blvd. AutoZone sells automotive parts and accessories. The retail chain has two locations in Lewisville. 469-322-8643. Reporter, Lewisville-Coppell. Destine Gibson covers the cities of...
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Founded on decades of industry experience, CraftWay Kitchen offers elevated American cuisine in Plano

Super Food Salad with Ahi Tuna ($18) has organic greens, pickled beets, cucumbers and marinated tomatoes with a citrus vinaigrette. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Mike Hutchinson said when he and co-owner Troy Cooper opened CraftWay Kitchen in Plano, they brought decades of industry experience to the table. They originally met years ago when they both worked for Rockfish Seafood Grill.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Tutoring Center brings one-on-one academic assistance to Colleyville

The Tutoring Center assists students with math, reading and writing. (Courtesy Pexels) The Tutoring Center opened in December in Colleyville at 4709 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 610, according to a company representative. The center offers one-on-one instruction to help students, according to its website. The Tutoring Center has more than 120 locations across the U.S. and uses an education method called The Rotational Approach, which helps students with math, reading and writing, its websites stated. 817-398-4000. www.tutoringcenter.com/center/colleyvilletx.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy